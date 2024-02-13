WGS 2024 in Dubai: Turkmenistan announces initiatives in the field of transport connectivity, energy security and sustainable economy

On 12 February 2024, during a working visit to the UAE, the Turkmen delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov took part in the meetings of the World Government Summit (WGS 2024) in Dubai.

At the Effective Policy session, Meredov declared the country’s commitment to the global community. He emphasized their clear and proactive approach to formulating and implementing policies, prioritizing contributions that will accelerate achievement of global goals.

In this context, such aspects as transport connectivity and sustainability were highlighted, as six resolutions of the UN General Assembly on sustainable transport were adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan over the past decade.

In this context, it was proposed:

• Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity;

• Global Energy Security and Sustainability Cooperation Alliance and Sustainable Development;

• Development of a Global Framework for the Circular Economy based on the priorities of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The World Government Summit (WGS) is a significant international platform for discussing tools and policies for shaping the governments of the future.

The 11th WGS, which takes place in Dubai from 12 to 14 February 14, 2024 under the slogan “Shaping the Governments of the Future”, brings together over 25 heads of State and Government, 85 international organizations, government delegations and experts. The summit program includes six main topics and 15 global forums on major international trends and transformations within the framework of more than 110 main dialogue and interactive sessions. 200 world leaders will speak at WGS 2024, more than 23 ministerial meetings will be held, which will be attended by more than 300 ministers. ///nCa, 13 February 2024