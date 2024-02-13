Turkmen Food Producers Triumph at Moscow Food Exhibition

Turkmen manufacturers showcased their best at the 31st international Prodexpo exhibition held in Moscow from 5 to 9 February 2024. They gained several awards, demonstrating their growing potential and competitiveness in the global market.

Over 2,000 food industry companies from 40 countries participated in the massive exhibition, which covered food, beverages, and raw materials. Well-known Turkmen companies like “Ak yol miwe içgileri”, “Yüpekçi”, “Şerbetli ak gar”, “Altyn yunus”, “Balam”, “Bars”, and “Täze Aý” displayed their diverse offerings, including soft drinks, confectionery, and fruit juices.

Balam confectionery’s unique recipes, the use of high–quality natural ingredients and attractive packaging – all this has become the key to success, ensuring the company’s triumph. Balam products have won the gold medal of the international competition “Best Product – 2024”, held at the Prodexpo – 2024.

It should be noted that about 100 kilograms of various types of cakes, cookies, oriental sweets, pastries for every taste are produced daily from the conveyors of Balam production workshops.

Non-alcoholic drinks and fruit juices produced by the company “Yüpekçi” from Mary province are very popular in the domestic market of Turkmenistan. Perhaps everyone knows the taste of vitamin drinks “Bold”, juice-containing cold teas of the brands “Hoşal” and “Buzz”. The manufacturer also exports its products to foreign countries under the brand “Made in Turkmenistan”.

At Prodexpo – 2024, the company unveiled their “BOLD ENERGY 250 ml” and “BOLD ENERGY 500 ml” drinks specifically designed for export, showcasing their commitment to innovation.

Yüpekçi was also not left without awards: Bulvar mineral water received a gold medal in the Healthy Lifestyle category, and RealKola soft drink was awarded a silver medal in the Innovative Product nomination.

This successful participation signifies the increasing potential of Turkmen food producers. Their contribution to the country’s food security, import substitution strategy, and export growth is invaluable.///nCa, 13 February 2024 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Turkmenistan”)