The UN World Food Programme supports international initiatives of Turkmenistan

On August 9, 2023, a meeting took place between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan A.Bayramov, and the Director of the WFP (World Food Programme) Japan Relations Office Yasuhiro Tsumura, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Tokyo reports.

During the meeting, Ambassador Bayramov informed the head of the organization about initiatives put forth by Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the UNGA, aimed at maintaining peace and security and achieving sustainable development goals, including the convening of a major international forum on food security in collaboration with relevant UN bodies.

In turn, Mr. Yasuhiro Tsumura expressed support for Turkmenistan’s regional and global initiatives, emphasizing his readiness to provide comprehensive support in their promotion.

According to the Priority positions of Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the UN GA, the most important direction of Turkmenistan’s activities in the implementation of the SDGs is to maximize UN assistance in solving the food problem. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with other unfavourable factors, has exposed the vulnerability of those states where this problem has not been solved, and where the population does not receive adequate nutrition.

On this basis, Turkmenistan will propose to convene an international forum on food security under the auspices of the UN, in cooperation with the World Food Programme, the World Health Organization, and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The World Food Programme is an international organization within the United Nations that provides food assistance worldwide. It is the world’s largest humanitarian organization and the leading provider of school meals. Founded in 1961, WFP is headquartered in Rome and has offices in 80 countries. ///nCa, 10 August 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Japan]

