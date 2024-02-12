The Association “Turkmen Logistics“ and the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi join forces to unlock the transport and transit potential of Turkmenistan

A strategic partnership between the Turkmen Logistics Association (TLA) and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport promises to unlock a new era of prosperity for Turkmenistan’s transport and transit sector. Marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and a joint action plan for 2024, this collaboration lays the groundwork for extensive cooperation across several key areas.

The TLA, leveraging its international connections, will act as a powerful advocate for Turkmenbashi port. By promoting the port’s technical capacity, attractive benefits, and exciting opportunities, the TLA aims to attract a wave of foreign carriers, bolstering port’s global reach.

Recognizing the crucial role of local players, the TLA and Turkmenbashi port will foster a collaborative environment. Through regular information exchange and targeted consultations, they will work together to streamline processes and create favorable conditions for Turkmen cargo carriers, optimizing their operations and competitiveness. This will make it possible to join the efforts of the public and private sectors to ensure efficient cargo transportation through the port.

To amplify awareness of port’s strategic location and extensive infrastructure, the partnership will orchestrate a series of high-profile events. Conferences, business forums, webinars, and roundtables will engage key stakeholders from across the Central Asian region, Russia, China, UAE, Iran, Türkiye, India, Georgia, South Korea. It is also planned to organize study visits for interested representatives of international companies and Turkmen carriers to cargo terminals and other infrastructure facilities of the port.

First in a series of such event, an online roundtable will take place on 14 February 2024. The event, co-organized by Turkmen Logistics Association, the USAID Trade Program and CILT Central Asia, will delve into the critical role of the port as a gateway for Central Asian exports, convening representatives from regional transport and logistics entities as well as international organizations. During the event, practical issues of transportation through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport will be discussed, including schedules and rates of transportation, forwarding services, transit procedures and other aspects.

Turkmenbashi seaport staff will benefit from online training sessions led by international experts, equipping them with cutting-edge knowledge and best practices to further enhance port operations and efficiency.

The signing of the Memorandum and the joint action plan opens up new prospects for the development of the transport and logistics sector of Turkmenistan and strengthening its position in the international arena. Cooperation between the Turkmen Logistics Association and the Turkmenbashi International Seaport will help attract investments, develop transit routes and increase cargo transportation volumes, which in turn contributes to the economic growth and prosperity of the country.///nCa, 12 February 2024