 Parliament of Turkmenistan comments on the distribution of financial resources in the State Budget for 2024

Recently, the Parliament of Turkmenistan endorsed the Law on the State Budget for 2024. The newspaper “Turkmenistan” published the comments of the deputies of the Mejlis, which reveal some details on the fund distribution in the local budgets of the provinces, the city of Ashgabat and the city of Arkadag.

Here are the key indicators mentioned in the commentary:

Ashgabat

The city’s budget for 2024 is set to reach 2.443 billion manat (US $ 0.69 billion)*, marking a 10.8% increase from the current year’s plan.

Social and household services will receive the lion’s share of the budget, with 84.5% of expenditures earmarked for these crucial sectors, including 47.4% – for education, followed by healthcare at 8.8% and culture at 1.8%. Housing and public utilities services will receive 41.8%.

Ashgabat’s diverse economy, driven by high-tech industry, transportation and communication, trade, and construction, contributes significantly to the city’s growth and prosperity. The electric power industry, construction industry, and light and food industries also play essential roles in the city’s economic development.

Significant investments are planned for 2024, focusing on key projects such as: the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat expressway, a vital transportation link between major cities; a complex of modern buildings for the Turkmen State Architectural and Construction Institute, accommodating up to 5,000 students; an international scientific and clinical physiology clinic with a capacity of 250 beds; an international rehabilitation and rehabilitation center for 400 patients; an International Oncological Scientific and Clinical Center with a capacity of 500 beds; continued housing construction to meet the needs of citizens in special need of housing.

Arkadag

The city’s budget for the next year is set at 236.7 million manat (US $ 0.067 billion), with a strong focus on enhancing the socio-cultural sphere and advancing the development as a smart city.

Socio-cultural expenditures will account for 94.7% of the overall budget. Education will receive the largest share of these funds, with 31% allocated to support schools, teachers, and educational programs. Healthcare will receive 48.8% of the allocation, culture sector will receive 10.1%, housing and publ;ic utilities – 9.7% of funds.

The first stage of the project has resulted in the construction and operation of 336 buildings and social facilities, including schools, kindergartens, polyclinics, fire stations, administrative buildings, parks, railways, bus stations, and car registration offices.

Currently, the second stage of the smart city project is underway. It includes the construction of secondary schools, kindergartens, polyclinics, fire services, administrative buildings, parks, railways, bus stations, the city department of maintenance and registration of cars, as well as residential buildings.

Akhal province

The budget of the Akhal province for 2024 is planned in the amount of 1.65 billion manat (US $ 0.47 billion), which is 7.1% more than the plan for 2023.

Budget revenues are generated by deductions from taxes, as well as deductions to local budgets from national taxes. 87.7% of the expenditures will be directed to financing social and cultural systems. Of these funds, it is planned to allocate 67.9% to education, 16.9% to healthcare, 2.3% to culture, 12.5% to finance housing and public utilities.

Akhal is one of the developed regions of the country in terms of industry and agriculture. The main part of the industry consists of enterprises of gas, electric power, chemical, light industry and construction.

Balkan province

The regional budget for 2024 is set at 1.53 billion manat (US $ 0.44 billion), which is 9.5% higher than this year’s plan.

87.2% of expenditures will be directed to financing the social system, including 52.1% of the funds will be directed to education, 16.8% to healthcare, 2.6% to culture, 28.1% to housing and social services.

As part of the investment program, it is planned to build a hospital, a comprehensive school, kindergartens, a shopping and entertainment center in the region. The construction of the Balkan-Dashoguz overhead power line, the airport in the city of Jebel, the construction of a pier at the oil terminal in Kenar is also underway.

Dashoguz province

The budget of the Dashoguz province for the next year is set at 2.478 billion manat (US $ 0.70 billion), which is 9.4% higher than the current year’s plan. 91% of expenditures will be directed to financing the socio-cultural sphere, including 69.5% will be invested in the education sector, 18.1% – in healthcare, 2.1% – in culture, 10% – in the housing sector.

The industrial and agricultural sectors form the basis of the economic and production potential of the Dashoguz province. A number of social buildings will be constructed, including polyclinics, kindergartens, secondary schools, water pipes and sewers, highways. Also, the construction of residential buildings will continue on a large scale.

According to the presidential program, it is planned to put into operation a carpet factory in Konyaurgench district, to continue the construction of the Balkan-Dashoguz power lines and stations.

Lebap province

Taking into account the large-scale construction works, the budget of the Lebap province for 2024 is set at 2.781 billion manat (US $ 0.79 billion). This budget is 9.2% higher than the 2023 plan. It is planned to allocate 91.6% of expenditures to finance the social system, including 68.7% to the education sector, 18.9% to healthcare, 2.3% to culture, 9.8% to housing and public utilities.

The gas, oil, energy, chemical industry and agriculture of the region are undergoing significant changes. The fuel and energy complex is one of the most important industries, accounting for 90% of industrial production.

Next year, a number of social facilities will be built on the territory of the region, including hospitals, polyclinics, kindergartens and secondary schools. The construction of residential buildings will also continue. Among the key projects are the construction of the 2nd stage of the Lebap Cement Plant in the Koytendag district, a carpet factory at the Halach carpet enterprise, the Ashgabat–Turkmenabat expressway, a complex of buildings of the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi in Turkmenabat.

Mary province

The budget of the region for 2024 is set at 2.618 billion manat (US $ 0.75 billion), which is 8.1% higher than this year.

91.2% of expenditures will be directed to financing the social sphere, including 65% will be allocated to the education sector, 19.5% to healthcare, 2.9% to culture, 12.2% to housing and public utilities.

It is an industrial and agricultural region rich in natural resources, the economy is dominated by electric power, gas, chemical, light and food industries. Next year, several social facilities are planned to be built on the territory of the province – hospitals and polyclinics, kindergartens, secondary schools, residential buildings, water and sewer systems, highways.

*Turkmenistan Central Bank exchange rate US $ 1 = Manat 3.50 ///nCa, 29 November 2023