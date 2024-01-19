The United Nations Development Program in Turkmenistan continues to supply medicines for health care sector

News Central Asia (nCa)

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Turkmenistan continues to supply medicines as part of the project to control non-communicable diseases (NCDs), funded by the Government of

Turkmenistan. UNDP has been handed over medicines to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan for the treatment of cardiovascular, respiratory and neurological diseases worth a total of $375,244.80.

The delivered batch includes the following medicines:

  • Enoxaparin sodium (anticoagulant) – 25,000 pre-filled syringes;
  • Budesonide for inhalation – 5,000 bottles;
  • Ipratropium bromide for inhalation – 10,000 bottles,
  • Salbutamol preparation for inhalation- 120,000 bottles;
  • Anticonvulsant medicine Sodium valproate 500 mg- 121 410 pills.

The supplied medicines will be distributed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan to all medical facilities in Ashgabat and velayats of the country.

Since 2021, UNDP and the Ministry have been implementing joint projects to provide medicines for the treatment of NCDs. The total budget for two projects exceeds $92 million, fully funded by the Government of Turkmenistan. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 18 January 2024

 

 

