President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov delivered a keynote speech at the Khalk Maslahaty

Here is slightly paraphrased translation of the speech by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the People’s Council (Khalk Maslahaty) session (Ashgabat, 24 September 2023):

Dear participants of the meeting! Dear compatriots!

First of all, I cordially congratulate you and in your person the entire people of the country on the holiday – the 32nd anniversary of the sacred independence of Turkmenistan!

I wish you and our courageous people good health, a happy life, new successes in your activities to further strengthen the foundations of the independence of your native Fatherland!

Dear people!

Over the 32 years that have passed since 1991, a huge amount of work has been done to strengthen the foundations of our democratic, legal, secular state. This period was marked by significant events and great successes.

Thanks to the unprecedented efforts of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who raised the authority of our independent neutral country to a high level, our Fatherland, following the path of progress and prosperity, reached new milestones in the era of the Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Stable economic development is the main goal of our long-term strategy. Based on this, we are successfully implementing programs and reforms that cover all areas of our economy. We are carrying out the necessary work to further improve the efficiency and activity of state investment policy. We are systematically increasing the volume of investments aimed at accelerating the development of processing and manufacturing industries.

As a result of the targeted activities, GDP growth since the beginning of the year has been steadily maintained at the level of 6.2 %, which indicates the consistency and thoughtfulness of the policy being implemented in the country.

This year it is planned to invest a total of 37.4 billion manats in the production and socio-cultural spheres. Using these funds, we build and modernize new production and social facilities. Transforming cities and villages, we are carrying out large-scale construction of residential complexes.

The volumes and range of products competitive on world markets, produced at modern enterprises, are increasing. This demonstrates the confident integration of our rapidly developing state into the global economic, industrial, investment, scientific, technical and technological space.

We have large-scale regional and national investment programs aimed at producing high-tech and competitive products, as well as creating economic and social infrastructure in the regions. In this regard, the necessary work is being carried out to further improve the areas and consistently improve the conditions for attracting long-term investments and reducing risks for investors.

At the same time, effectively using the opportunities of international investment, it is necessary to establish coordinated work on an integrated basis to increase the competitiveness of the national economy and increase investment volumes. It is necessary to intensify cooperation with foreign countries and with such international financial institutions as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Islamic Development Bank, and jointly hold investment and business forums.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The main goal of the ongoing economic policy is the systematic improvement of the social and living conditions of the people. Currently, almost all the key tasks envisaged for the current year by the Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Country for 2022–2028 and the National Rural Program for the period until 2028 are being successfully implemented.

To this end, comprehensive work has been carried out:

firstly, on the development of the country’s industrial sectors;

secondly, to establish the activities of innovative joint ventures;

thirdly, to create export-oriented and import-substituting industries;

fourthly, to carry out reforms in agriculture and improve food supply;

fifthly, to create new jobs in all regions of the country and ensure social protection of the population.

As you know, last year a census of the country’s population and housing stock was carried out using digital technologies. Experts from the United Nations Population Fund highly appreciated this work, which was done in full compliance with international standards.

According to the census results, as of 17 December 2022, the country’s population is 7 million 57 thousand 841 people. In this regard, we face new challenges. Based on the results of the census, I consider it advisable to conduct an appropriate analysis of plans for the coming years and make adjustments.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The state budget is the most important mechanism for economic planning. In this regard, large amounts of funds from the budget are aimed at developing the spheres of education, healthcare, culture, social security, housing and communal services, public services, and the construction of industrial and social facilities. 56 % of the total volume of these funds was allocated for the construction of production facilities, 44 % for social ones. This year, 7,607 new jobs were created instead of the targeted 2,688.

From 1 January next year, wages for employees of organizations financed from the budget, self-supporting enterprises and public associations, pensions and state benefits, scholarships for students and trainees will be increased by another 10 %.

The successes achieved are the result of broad popular support for our policies and their active participation in this.

Dear compatriots!

The development of the oil and gas industry of our country, which has rich reserves of energy resources, diversification of natural gas supplies to world markets, processing of oil and gas resources for the production of high-quality products that meet international standards are important directions of the energy strategy of our independent state.

An example of this is the construction of new facilities at the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries, allowing for deep, waste-free processing of crude oil.

We consider the following key vectors for the development of the oil and gas industry:

– completion of the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline;

– attracting foreign investment for the development of promising areas of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea and the implementation of large production projects;

– development of science and practice, introduction of new technologies and modernization of technical drilling capabilities;

– expanding the scale of deep processing of hydrocarbon resources at a higher level;

– exchange of experience with leading foreign companies in the implementation of digital technologies, carrying out seismic and geological exploration work.

Dear compatriots!

Build and create is the main motto of the era of Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state.

The construction and industrial complex is working to create innovative industries and radically improve the social and living conditions of the people. The transformed appearance of our cities and villages is a clear example of the country’s economic growth.

We are creating every opportunity to increase the capacity of the construction industry and develop the production base of private entrepreneurship in this direction. The country has accumulated positive experience in the production of non-metallic building materials, cement, expanded clay, and building glass.

By the end of this year, capital investments worth 545 million 55 thousand Manat will be spent on the construction of the Turkmenbashi-Farab and Ashgabat-Dashoguz highways and the bridge across the Garabogaz Bay.

Also, in cooperation with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), it is necessary to develop certain sectors of the country’s industry. It is necessary to develop joint projects and programs for the further development of industrial marketing, entering world markets, increasing the competitiveness of manufactured products, and improving management practices.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Exemplary work is being carried out in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag. Luxury residential buildings, administrative buildings, educational and healthcare institutions, shopping and entertainment centers, parks and squares have been built and put into operation. Built by domestic builders in just over four years, the city of Arkadag will become a major center of scientific, educational, cultural and international cooperation.

During the construction of this beautiful city, awarded the 21st international award, the standards of the “smart city” and “green technologies” concepts were widely used. The legal status and significance of the city are enshrined in the country’s legislation. In this context, I consider it appropriate to prepare a concept for the development of the city of Arkadag in 2024–2052, which will allow the city to take its rightful place in the world.

In a matter of years, we will build Ashgabat City, which will include modern residential buildings, social facilities, high-tech innovative industries and the second phase of development of the city of Arkadag.

Dear compatriots!

Our neutral state takes an active part in addressing the most important international issues, especially in resolving energy security and diversifying the development of transport infrastructure.

The creation of a multi-vector and universal pipeline system opens up new directions for the supply of energy resources to international markets. We are increasing cooperation with leading states, specialized international organizations, including the International Renewable Energy Agency, the International Energy Agency, the International Energy Charter and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

We are also actively involved in the construction of transport, transit and energy corridors North-South and West-East connecting Asia and Europe. In the next decade, Turkmenistan will become one of the main countries in Eurasia, through which transport and energy systems run.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The country’s agro-industrial complex is developing rapidly. Only within the framework of the National Rural Program, facilities are being built in 15 areas of the social sphere and engineering support systems. In particular, the construction of hospitals, medical centers and health centers, preschool children’s institutions and general education institutions, cultural centers, sports schools and facilities, water and sewerage systems, gas pipelines, power lines, highways, communication systems, and residential buildings will continue.

The fundamental changes being carried out in the industry are aimed at increasing production and exports of various high-quality agricultural products and ensuring food abundance. To bring this sector to a higher level, scientifically based methods that meet the soil and climatic conditions of the provinces are used. Specific activities are being carried out to improve the land reclamation condition and stimulate commodity producers.

As a result of the work carried out in this direction, the country’s hardworking grain growers also grew a rich wheat harvest this year, thereby making a significant contribution to the creation of food abundance.

In order to radically modernize the country’s agriculture and environmental protection, two ministries were recently created on the basis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection – the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

This year, the agriculture will master capital investments amounting to 1.6 billion Manat. Currently, in all farms the number of cattle has reached 2.53 million, the number of sheep – 20.088 million, poultry – 21.95 million and camels – 141,000.

In order to introduce international experience in agriculture and livestock farming, cooperation with the leading countries of the world should be developed. We must carry out the necessary work to increase yields and improve seed production. By introducing selected crop seeds into production, it is necessary to improve the activities of seed farms in accordance with international standards.

Currently, the issue of providing agriculture with water has become one of the pressing issues, for which comprehensive measures have been taken aimed at rational water use and improving the technical condition of hydraulic facilitates.

This work should be continued at a dynamic pace and water resources should be used carefully. Guided by the folk wisdom “A drop of water is a grain of gold,” it is necessary to widely introduce advanced water-saving methods and technologies into production.

Dear people!

Water diplomacy is an integral part of the implemented foreign policy and foreign economic activity. In this context, it is necessary to take responsibility for the protection and rational use of water resources and reduce water losses. At the same time, it is necessary to increase interaction with neighboring states on the security of the water system and the prudent use of water resources in the Central Asian region, reducing the negative consequences of the drying up of the Aral Sea, including within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. We also support the approval of the United Nations Special Program for the Aral Sea.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection must carry out urgent, scientifically based work to combat desertification, land salinity, and reduce aridity.

Turkmenistan stands for ensuring environmental safety and combating climate change. It also supports the new Global Methane Pledge initiative put forward by the United Nations and is making efforts to reduce methane emissions into the air.

We successfully implement national programs related to environmental protection and environmental issues. We are creating forest belts and green belts around the country’s cities and villages. We carry out work to protect the ecosystems of the desert, mountains, rivers and lakes, in particular, to preserve rare species of animals and plants, and expand the boundaries of specially protected natural reserves.

In order to prevent harmful effects on the environment, it is necessary to introduce scientifically based norms and rules for the use of polymer and plastic materials and the recycling of their waste in the country.

Special programs for the collection and recycling of their waste should be adopted. We will continue cooperation in this direction on the basis of relevant conventions of international and regional organizations and especially the UN.

Dear participants of the meeting!

A perfect system for managing and regulating domestic trade ensures the availability of goods and stability of prices, improves the quality and culture of trade services.

Products under the “Made in Turkmenistan” brand, which are in great demand on world markets, represent our country as a competitive, powerful state.

We pay special attention to creating favorable conditions for strengthening the position of the private sector of the national economy in world markets. We provide comprehensive assistance in the development of new and development of existing markets.

At the same time, we must make efforts to increase the competitiveness of domestic businesses, enter them into international markets under conditions of free competition, and ensure the unhindered promotion of goods. In this context, I consider it necessary to develop concepts for the development of the non-state sector of the economy and the sphere of services provided, support for import-substituting production, as well as a strategy for promoting the development of export-oriented industry.

Our country, which has been awarded the status of an active observer of the World Trade Organization, is pursuing an effective policy as a state participating in international free trade agreements. We intend to become a member of this authoritative international organization and envisage significant development of the foreign trade system and logistics structures.

In this regard, we should:

– carry out the necessary work to conclude multilateral agreements required for membership in the World Trade Organization, taking into account national interests;

– improve the insurance market and reinsurance activities and bring them into line with international standards, develop mutually beneficial cooperation with leading companies and brokers in this area;

– expand partnerships with international and interregional organizations, as well as with authorized standardization bodies of foreign countries;

– prepare proposals for increasing cooperation with the largest world and regional commodity exchanges;

– to establish interaction between national commodity producers and service providers in the Global Value System;

– create a wholesale trade and logistics center to increase the export of domestic products to world markets.

Dear participants of the meeting!

A huge amount of work is being done to develop the country’s light industry, modernize the processing industry, and strengthen Turkmenistan’s position among large countries producing textile products. It is planned to increase the production capacity of the tannery in the Geoktepe district of the Ahal province. We are also planning the construction of a new modern textile complex in the Saparmurat Turkmenbashi district of Dashoguz province. All this work will ensure the rapid development of the industry and the production of new products in great demand.

Dear people!

As part of the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, our country is carrying out fruitful work to provide the population with affordable and high-quality medical and educational services, adapt to climate change and reduce its impact.

We attach great importance to raising a spiritually and physically healthy, broad-minded young generation. Guided by the best international experience, we create ample opportunities for young people to receive modern education, science, sports and creativity. We are modernizing the fundamentals and methods of educational work. In this direction, we are implementing national programs and concepts.

This year, on the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth in the city of Arkadag, happy students began classes at the International Academy of Horse Breeding named after Aba Annayev, the Pedagogical Secondary Vocational School named after Berdimuhamed Annayev and the Medical Secondary Vocational School named after Sachly Dursunova.

Schoolchildren also began studying at the Specialized School of Arts named after Sakhy Dzjepbarov, the Children’s School of Arts named after Shukur Bakhshi, in a specialized educational complex, which includes a school and a kindergarten, in specialized schools with in-depth study of the English language. The kids crossed the thresholds of kindergartens for the first time.

Dear people!

On the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, a new complex of buildings of the Academy of Civil Service under the President of Turkmenistan was opened in the capital. The construction of a complex of new buildings of the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering in Ashgabat, the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi in the city of Turkmenabat, and an additional educational building and dormitory of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan in Mary was also launched.

Also in the provinces, the grand opening of modern secondary schools and kindergartens equipped with advanced technologies took place.

Currently, the bulk of the country’s population is the generation formed during the years of independence. We consider them as creators of the future of our sovereign Fatherland.

Increasing the economic power of our native Fatherland, building up educational and intellectual potential, and improving social and political life primarily depend on the level of training of the younger generation. We will continue to work to improve the social security of young citizens, support young families, provide them with modern housing, and encourage youth entrepreneurial initiatives.

It is necessary to consolidate the activities of youth organizations and continue improving the legal framework and financial support for the successful implementation of state youth policy.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The rapid development of science and technology, the development of new technologies, the active integration of our country into the global educational space require the modernization of teaching methods in educational institutions.

In this regard, it is necessary to prepare a document aimed at bringing the teaching methods of preschool, primary, basic secondary and full secondary, out-of-school and additional education in accordance with national experience, state and international educational standards in this area – the Concept of improving teaching methods in Turkmenistan.

Time requires new ideas and innovative production. In this regard, based on the industrialization of the economy, by producing smart TVs, laptops, tablets and other modern equipment in the country, we will be able to increase the competitiveness of electronic products exported to the world market. Increasing cooperation in this direction between the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, research institutes and scientific centers of higher educational institutions with manufacturing enterprises producing communications equipment, industrial and automotive electronics, medical and computer equipment, electronic goods and other products, as well as the creation of new enterprises should be considered the main conditions for our future achievements.

In order to ensure that national innovative products comply with world standards, structures involved in attracting schoolchildren, students, and graduate students should intensify the training of scientific, technical, scientific, engineering and management personnel.

The country has done a lot of work to develop innovation, increase the efficiency of scientific research and new technologies, scientific study and popularization of the national cultural heritage.

A number of programs have been implemented to conduct archaeological excavations at the historical and cultural sitedlocated along the Great Silk Road. In this regard, I consider it necessary, using the accumulated work experience, to develop a Strategy for the development of science in the country for 2024–2052.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The healthcare system is developing at a high rate, and the population is provided with medical services that meet international standards. This year, financial resources in the amount of 2.9 billion Matan have been allocated from the State Budget for this area. 1.9 billion Manat have also been invested in the construction of healthcare institutions.

The construction of the International Scientific and Clinical Center for Physiology and the International Treatment and Rehabilitation Center continues in Ashgabat. Work is underway to reconstruct the International Center for Internal Medicine, the International Center “Ene mähri” and the International Medical Diagnostic Center.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the International Center of Pediatrics, the International Scientific and Clinical Center of Oncology and the Center of Dentistry were held in the capital. The pharmaceutical industry is developing, enterprises are being created to produce products competitive in world markets.

In accordance with the principles of medical diplomacy, best practices in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases are widely introduced into the national health care system.

Dear participants of the meeting!

As a member of the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia, our country makes a worthy contribution to the development of the Olympic movement. Our neutral state hosted the Amul-Khazar 2018 International Rally, relay races and mass bicycle races along the Great Silk Road, and the World Weightlifting Championships. The V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games marked the triumph of the traditions of sports, peace and friendship on the planet.

Athletes of our country achieve good results in the development of sports and at international tournaments.

This year, performing at international sports venues, they won 600 medals, including 164 gold, 177 silver and 259 bronze.

We will host the World Kurash Championship, which will be held in Ashgabat in November of this year, at the highest level, and we have to properly prepare for performances at the Summer Olympic Games, which will be held in France next year.

And we are firmly confident that our athletes, defending the sports honor of independent neutral Turkmenistan as a country of health and inspiration, will demonstrate an example of patriotism and high skill at international tournaments!

Dear participants of the meeting!

Careful preservation of the national heritage, historical, cultural and spiritual values, their scientific study and popularization in the world are the priorities of our state policy. Modern theatres, libraries, museums, and cultural centers are clear evidence of the flourishing of national culture and art.

On 17 August 2023, we solemnly celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Over the past period, our country, in cooperation with UNESCO and its specialized committees and research institutes, has accumulated rich experience in the cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational fields, in the field of sports, communications and information.

This year, UNESCO departments were opened at the Magtymguly Turkmen State University – “Cultural heritage: from past to future” and at the Seyitnazar Seydi Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute – “Ecological education for sustainable development”.

Dear compatriots! Dear friends!

During these holidays, we received good news from the United Nations.

At the session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, it was decided to inscribe multilateral nominations of Turkmenistan together with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan “The Great Silk Road: Zarafshan-Karakum Corridor” and joint nomination of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan “Turan Cold Winter Deserts” on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This List includes the State Nature Reserves “Bereketli Garagum”, “Gaplaňgyr”, the State Biosphere Reserve “Repetek” and the desert ecosystems of its reserve “Ýerajy”.

All this is the contribution of independent neutral Turkmenistan to the sustainable development of the world.

Dear compatriots! Dear friends!

In the future, Turkmenistan will expand the scope of cooperation with this Organization. In this context, work should be done on:

– election of Turkmenistan to the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee on Physical Culture and Sports for 2023–2026;

– creation of the UNESCO Chair “Digital Science” at the Technology Center of the Academy of Sciences of the country;

– formation of a national federation of UNESCO clubs under the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO;

– inscription in the UNESCO World Natural Heritage List of the ancient traditions of medical plants folk healing, as well as the mud volcanoes Akpatlavuk and Geokpatlavuk on the southern coast of the Caspian Sea as natural geological monuments;

– inclusion in the World Cultural Heritage List of the ancient caravanserai Dayakhatyn and the sites of Dehistan, located at the crossroads of the Great Silk Road;

– inclusion in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the Turkmen national dish – dograma, the art of Turkmen felting and kilims, the art of performing a lullaby – “hüwdi”, the design of a child’s cradle – “sallançak”, as well as the art of breeding Turkmen dogs alabai;

– inclusion of the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag in the Network of Creative Cities of this Organization.

Dear friends!

Here I would like to dwell on one more very important issue. As you know, in 2024 we will widely celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. On the occasion of this significant date, many events are planned that we should host at a high organizational level in a solemn atmosphere.

We must turn the glorious anniversary of the great humanist poet, who called on the people for unity and the creation of an independent sovereign state, into a national holiday.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The main goals of our foreign policy are:

– creation of favorable external conditions for the peaceful and sustainable development of our state and society;

– strengthening the position of our neutral state in the world;

– consistent protection of national interests in the system of international relations.

Guided by these goals, our foreign policy attaches special importance to the issues of achieving peace and security on the planet, promoting the principles of positive neutrality throughout the world, building up foreign economic relations, and promoting the introduction of humanistic ideals, high morality and justice into international relations.

Firmly adhering to the principles of neutrality and non-interference, Turkmenistan advocates resolving any contradictions through peaceful, political means. As a responsible member of the world community, relying on a neutral legal status and guided by the philosophy “Dialogue is a guarantee of peace,” our country makes a worthy contribution to the development of international relations and promotes the introduction of preventive diplomacy into the experience of such relations.

Dear friends!

As you know, we recently took part in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

We outlined the priority positions of our neutral state on addressing the most important issues of regional and global significance. We have also launched new initiatives aimed at further expanding productive international cooperation in the interests of global peace and prosperity.

In particular, we voiced a proposal for establishment of the Security Council under the auspices of the UN in Central Asia and the adjacent zones.

We also proposed to establish a specialized structure – the Regional Center for Technologies Related to Climate Change in order for the United Nations to take a deeper and more attentive view of environmental issues in Central Asia.

At the same time, our country advocated the creation of the “Caspian Environmental Initiative”, the convening of a major international forum on food security issues in cooperation with relevant international organizations with the support of the UN.

Dear participants of the meeting!

The era of Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state, the origins of which go back centuries, is the era of the glorious future of the country, marked by our unity and cohesion, good deeds of universal significance in the name of our people and all humanity.

In the new era, the activities of the Parliament of Turkmenistan are developing, and national legislation is being consistently improved in accordance with the norms of international law.

At the same time, we consider it necessary to continue to strengthen the legal foundations of socio-economic transformations and the large-scale work being carried out to further improve the social and living standards of the people of independent neutral Turkmenistan. I believe that the adoption of new legislative acts and the systematic modernization of laws are pressing issues of our time!

I would like to especially note the great work done, which will continue in the future by members of the Khalk Maslakhaty and deputies of the Mejlis to form a new legal culture, develop the principles of statehood and democracy.

Dear participants of the meeting!

Neutral Turkmenistan, widely celebrating the 32nd anniversary of independence, is confidently moving forward along the path of progress. All the capabilities of our sovereign state are aimed at achieving our high goals, ensuring a happy and prosperous life for every citizen and all the people of the country.

The current times require all of us to take a responsible, innovative approach to ongoing work that is oriented toward the future. And therefore, the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, the Mejlis and the Government, we all need to work hard and with inspiration to implement our creative initiatives.

Modernization of national legislation in accordance with the requirements of the time is one of the main directions of state development. I believe that, guided by responsibility to the Fatherland, present and future generations, we should continue to strengthen the management system of the highest bodies of state power.

Dear compatriots!

My goal is to confidently advance the country towards a great future by improving the basic foundations of independence and neutrality!

May our independent neutral state continue to prosper!

May the sovereignty of the independent neutral Turkmen state be eternal! ///nCa, 25 September 2023 (Photo credit – TDH)

#KhalkMaslahaty, #President_Serdar_Berdimuhamedov, #Turkmenistan, #Arkadag_Berdimuhamedov