Embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan hosts reception to mark national day

The embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan hosted a reception in Ashgabat on 9 February 2024 to mark the national day of Iran – the 45th anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The diplomats and defence attaches of a number of countries and other guests participated in the event.

Here is the slightly abridged version of the speech of Ambassador Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani on the occasion:

H.E. Mr. Rashid Öwezgeldiýewiç Meredow, the Honorable Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan; Honorable Ambassadors and Heads of offices of international organizations residing in Turkmenistan; Dear audience, ladies and gentlemen;

I am very pleased to host you today in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran. First and foremost, I would like to sincerely appreciate the attendance of H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredow, the Honorable Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan; officials, ambassadors, heads of political and international offices, diplomats, military affiliates and our dear compatriots who have participated in the ceremony of National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Forty-five years ago, in such days, the Islamic Revolution of Iran achieved victory under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (RA) and with the participation of the people. During the past four decades and since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, despite various plots of arrogant powers, such as assassination of senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, imposition of the 8-year war, and imposition of economic sanctions upon us, which are indeed acts of economic terrorism against my country, the Islamic Republic Iran has managed to go through the path of development and independence, and by relying on God’s grace and its wise leadership, and also thanks to the firm support of the nation, particularly its talented youth, Iran has attained some very important achievements in various arenas.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to achieve its immense goals in various fields of self-sufficiency such as agricultural products, industrial products, nano-technology, peaceful nuclear energy and defensive technology in the last four decades. The statistics and records of international reputable institutions confirm this.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has ranked 7th in production of nano-medicine, 4th in modern nano-science, 4th in infertility treatment, and 5th in ophthalmology in the whole world. The Islamic Republic of Iran also produces %97 of its required medicines at home and during the Corona pandemic, it succeeded in achieving the technology of anti-coronavirus drugs, which put it among the top 10 countries in production of Covid-19 vaccine.

In attaining the aforementioned achievements, the role of women in the country has been significant. 56% of Iranian students, 40% of doctors, 30% of professors in the Iranian universities are from women and girls, and they hold more than 25% of governmental management positions and also 16 seats in the Iranian Parliament. At the moment, 5 of the ambassadors of the Islamic Republic Iran are women.

Hereby, I would like to proudly announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran has witnessed the successful launch of several research and scientific satellites into space in the last days of January. The most important one is called Sorayya Satellite which is set in an orbit of 750 km from the earth. This step which was in line with the peaceful and research programs, has improved and consolidated the global status of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the arena of space and satellite.

Distinguished Guests, The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is derived from the principles of Constitution, which is based on independence, negation of foreign domination and dependence, mutual peaceful relations with the world and peaceful coexistence.

The administration of Dr. Raeisi, has adopted and followed constructive interaction based on peace and constructive cooperation with the world, regional countries, particularly the neighboring ones, and the principles of equality and mutual respect.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been supporting the causes of the oppressed people of Palestine, and it believes that the sole solution to the Palestinian problem is reference to the opinions of the original inhabitants of the Palestinian lands, including Muslims, Jews and Christians.

[Comments about Gaza situation and Yemen-related events]

The Islamic Republic of Iran is considered one of the main victims of terrorism in the last forty years, especially in the resent years. A conspicuous example is the terrorist attack in early January during the Mourning Ceremony of General Qasem Soleimani in the city of Kerman. Against this backdrop, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to continue to combat various forms of terrorism and extremist and violent groups such as ISIS, and also its will to cooperate with other countries in fight against terrorism.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Ever-increasing expansion of friendly and fraternal relations, strengthening of good neighborliness, building of trust and enhancement of cooperation and constructive interaction with neighbors are considered as one of the main principles of foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Central Asia, especially Turkmenistan, is among the most important priorities of the Iranian government. The relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan is something beyond neighbors’ relations, and has deep roots in historical, cultural, geographical, ethnic and religious commonalities between the two nations.

As declared by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the relation between the two countries is kinship, and it was based on this viewpoint that the Islamic Republic of Iran became the first country to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan.

Leaders of Iran and Turkmenistan have drawn a bright horizon for the future of relations between the two countries. During the last two and a half years, dozens of delegations have been exchanged between the two countries at different levels.

The most important ones were the visit of H.E. Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the Honorable President of Turkmenistan, to Tehran in June 2022 and the two visits of H.E. Mr. Raisi, the Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for the 6th Caspian Littoral States Summit held in Ashgabat in 29th of June 2022 and the ECO Summit in 28th of November 2021. In addition, we were honored to host H.E. Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the National Leader and the Head of the Turkmenistan Halk Maslahaty in Tehran and his meetings with high-ranking officials of Iran on 31st of May 2023.

Currently, with a trade volume of about $470.000.000 (470 million dollars), the two countries are trying to identify and materialize their potential capacities for cooperation by various means such as regular exchange of delegations, signing of documents to facilitate bilateral cooperation, activating transit cooperation in the North-South route, and expanding energy and commercial cooperation.

In this regard, the 17th Meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat, in November 2023, with participation of the Honorable Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran. Moreover, the 15th Exclusive Exhibition of Iran was held in Ashgabat. This was an important step in identifying and implementing bilateral economic cooperation.

It is noteworthy that cooperation between the two countries has not been limited to economic cooperation. Thanks to the historical and cultural commonalities of the two countries, cultural cooperation is well underway in various forms, from exchange of scientific, cultural, and artistic groups, to holding bilateral cultural weeks. In this framework, the cultural days of the Islamic Republic of Iran were held in Ashgabat in February 2023, and the cultural days of Turkmenistan were held in Isfahan in November 2023.

In addition, due to the nomination of 2024 as the Year of Makhtoumgholi Faraghi, the Turkmen poet whose tomb is in Golestan province, the two countries are going to have joint programs. Here, I would like to recite one of his poems, which shows the foresight and mindfulness of this great poet to next generations:

Makhtoumgholi, say everything that you know

It is a shame for you to be gone not saying,

Initially, finish, then speak inspiredly your warmhearted words,

It will be a souvenir that you reserve for the next generations

In conclusion, I avail myself this opportunity to sincerely appreciate the wise measures and policies of H. E. Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, the honorable National Leader of Turkmenistan, and H. E. Mr. Sardar Bardimohamedov, the honorable President of Turkmenistan, in strengthening and expanding ties and cooperation between the two countries as much as possible.

May the Almighty grants health, development, prosperity and success to the people of the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Turkmenistan and blesses all countries and people in the world with peace and security. I once again thank all the audience, distinguished guests, and particularly H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredow, the Honorable Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for their participation. I appreciate your kind attention.

Long live the friendship and brotherhood of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 10 February 2024

