Embassy of Pakistan in Ashgabat hosts reception to mark Defence of Pakistan Day

The embassy of Pakistan in Ashgabat hosted on Wednesday, 6 September 2023, a reception to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan, a day dedicated to peace and friendship.

The participants included the defence attachés from the diplomatic missions based in Ashgabat together with their spouses, and the representatives of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan.

Begmyrat Sultanov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Turkmenistan, was the chief guest.

The menu was the showcase of the culinary diversity of Pakistan from Sindhi Biryani to Balochi halva and Kashmiri chaye.

Handicrafts and cultural dresses of all provinces of Pakistan and handembroided Kashmiri shawls were displayed. Different Handricrafts were displayed from hand carved wood to Pakistan marble.

Music from all provinces were played from folk to Sufi, qawali to rock .

The ladies in the reception were absolutely delighted by the skilful application of henna on their hands.

Speech by Col. Taimoor Mahmood, Defence Attache of Pakistan

Excellencies, Colleagues, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Assalam o Alikum (Peace be on all of you), and a very Good Evening!

I feel privileged to welcome you at this reception to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan. And I thank you for choosing to be us this evening.

6th of September, 1965 was the day when the Pakistani people and the Armed Forces stood united to defend the integrity of our beloved country. So, every year on this day, we pay homage to our martyrs, and war heroes, who stood fast in the face of heavy odds.

But, with time, this day has come to mean so much more for our nation; it is a celebration of national cohesion. And a vow to defend Pakistan from all sorts of aggression in future, no matter the nature of conflict!

To explain this, let me give you a first-hand example from 2007- 2008!

My battalion was deployed along the north west frontiers of our country, facing up to the main brunt of Terrorism against our homeland. My platoon, deployed on twin mountain peaks, was at one point isolated – besieged by terrorists for 2 ½ months. As the ration stocks diminished, and adversity intensified, the determination of my soldiers to fight through hardships was a sight to behold! They gave me strength! Together, we tired-out adversity, the terrorists, the mountains, the weather. We survived with our heads high.

At the same time, to break the nation’s resolve, the terrorists started attacking the mainland i.e. our major cities. They blew up schools, mosques, market places – anything to take hope away from the people. So what was the nation’s response? Parents kept sending children to schools, and more people went to mosques than ever before. Pakistanis kept excelling in every walk of life!

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Armed Forces methodically eliminated the terrorists from the mainland, and from the frontiers. In the process, Pakistan Army had the highest officers to men casualty ratio in the world. For every 12 men who achieved martyrdom, an officer laid his life. The Armed Forces of Pakistan truly led from the front!

More than 80,000 people lost their lives to this war. Today, Pakistan is a nation of ghazis and war survivors. We believe that we cannot be defeated, no matter the odds!

And so, on this day, we celebrate that spirit of moving on, and the camaraderie of citizens, civilian and military war survivors.

On this day, we remember their sacrifices, and cherish the opportunities ahead.

Respected guests, today, Pakistan’s Armed Forces are one of the leading and most professional defence forces in the world. Based on our experience in all-terrain operations against terrorism, Pakistan is regularly imparting counter terrorism training to over 15 friendly countries. Moreover, Pakistan is one of the largest troops contributors in United Nations peace keeping missions; our performance under the UN umbrella is recognized the world over.

Let me take this opportunity to highlight the importance that Pakistan attaches to its brotherly relations with Turkmenistan. Under the able leadership of H.E President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Arif Alvi, our bilateral relations, including Defence and Security Cooperation, are firmly grounded in mutual trust and shared ideals. Through our bilateral cooperation, we hope to achieve regional stability, peace and prosperity. INSHAALLAH!

I thank you for sparing time and honouring us with your presence.

I now invite the Ambassador of Pakistan for his welcome remarks. That will be followed with a speech by our worthy chief guest for today, Excellency Col Begmyrat Sultanov, the Dy Minister of Defence of Turkmenistan.

Speech by Ambassador Irfan Ahmed of Pakistan

Your Excellency Mr. Begmyrat Sultanov, Honorable Colleagues from Defence Corps, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Assalam o Alikum (Peace be on all of you), and a very Good Evening!

I feel privileged to welcome you at this reception being held to celebrate the Defence Day of Pakistan. And I thank you for choosing to be with us this evening.

On this date in 1965, the Pakistani people witnessed the Armed Forces of Pakistan successfully defending the borders of our beloved country. So, every year on this day, we salute our soldiers, our martyrs and war heroes who stood valiantly to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against heavy odds.

On this day, the nation reaffirms its determination to defend Pakistan from all sorts of threats. As practitioners of war and peace and diplomacy, you are all aware of the changing nature of security in the world. The nation and the armed forces of Pakistan are fully cognizant of the new forms of threats in the world today. Together, we have prevailed in the past and we will prevail, God willing, in future against all forms of these threats!

Pakistan’s armed forces also have an internationally acknowledged footprint. Pakistan is the largest troop contributing country to the UN peacekeeping operations. Our commitment to international peace and security is well established. Pakistan deployed its first ever contingent in Congo in 1960.

Pakistan has since participated in 41 peacekeeping missions in 23 countries, with over 150,000 peacekeepers, some deployed in most difficult and trying conditions. A total of 141 Pakistani peacekeepers have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in these operations. Currently, Pakistan is one of the largest troop contributors, with 8,230 peacekeepers, constituting over 9% of UN’s total deployment. Pakistan is also the sixth largest police contributor.

Pakistani armed forces’ expertise is also acknowledged by the global community in the campaign against international terrorism. No country in the world has suffered as much as Pakistan because of this menace. The entire Pakistani nation is determined to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power. We consider arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation efforts as vital tools to promote the goals of peace and security at the global and regional levels. Accordingly, Pakistan has always advocated the need for inclusive forums for deliberations and negotiations, taking into account the security interests of all States.

Turkmenistan is a brotherly country. Our relationship with Turkmenistan is free of any irritants. We have always supported the policy of positive neutrality of Turkmenistan. In fact, the policy of neutrality was first announced by Turkmenistan in the ECO Summit held in Islamabad in March 1995. Pakistan also co-sponsored the UN General Assembly resolution on the subject on 12 December 1995.

Our relationship goes back in centuries. We have about 10,000 common words and phrases in Turkmen and Urdu, Pakistan’s national language. Many people in Pakistan have Turkmen and Central Asian ancestry and we have common names and customs.

Most importantly, Pakistan and Turkmenistan have a robust and growing cooperation in diverse fields, ranging from energy, connectivity, trade to training and defence. Our chief guest today was much valued participant in one of our armed forces training institutes. Both our countries value all these fields of cooperation between our two countries.

Let me take this opportunity to highlight that our relationship would not have reached this level of excellence without the active leadership of the esteemed Arkadag H.E Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the esteemed President H.E Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

To conclude, it is my desire and prayer that our bilateral relations, including Defence and Security Cooperation, may continue to grow by leaps and bounds in the days to come.

I thank you for sparing time and honouring us with your presence.

Speech by Col. Begmyrat Sultanov, Deputy Minister of Defence of Turkmenistan

Dear Mr. Ambassador, Honorable Military Attache, Dear guests, ladies and gentlemen!

On behalf of the Minister of Defence of Turkmenistan, personnel of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan and myself, I sincerely congratulate you all on the occasion of the “Defense Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”!

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has a glorious history and a great reputation in the world, and its Armed Forces are among the leading armies in the world. Also, the military management organization cooperates with the Armed Forces of other countries that maintain friendly relations in the world to maintain peace and stability in the region, and to strengthen their material and technical base.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a close strategic partner for Turkmenistan, and relations are being improved and strengthened day by day, based on the friendly and fraternal policy pursued by our deeply respected leaders in various areas of state life, as well as their concerns and initiatives in the field of defense.

The Defence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a holiday that unites all people who serve their country faithfully with their hard work and military oath, who are concerned about the protection of its national interests, the security of its citizens and the well-being of the state.

In conclusion, I warmly congratulate you once again on the occasion of “Defence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”!

I wish great success to personnel of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in their mission to preserve the National Independence, sovereignty and well-being of the Motherland, as well as to further strengthen security and stability in the world and the region for the sake of peace.

I wish for the further successful development of the wonderful friendship and brotherly relations between our countries and peoples, and for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, its people, a peaceful sky, prosperity and a prosperous life.

Thank you very much

/// Embassy of Pakistan in Ashgabat, 9 Sep. 23

Some pictures from the event

