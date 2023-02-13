Iranian embassy hosts reception to mark 44th anniversary of Victory of Islamic Revolution

The embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan hosted on 11 February 2023 a reception to mark the 44th anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Here is the text of the speech of Ambassador Arbabkhalis on the occasion:

H.E. Mr. Batyr Taganowiç Atdaýew, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for trade complex; Dear Audience, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen

Today, I am deeply pleased to host you in commemorating the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution. First and foremost, I would like to sincerely appreciate the attendance of H.E. Mr. Batyr Taganowiç Atdaýew, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for trade complex, the officials, ambassadors, heads of political and international offices, diplomats, military affiliates and our dear compatriots who have participated in the ceremony of National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In such days, the Great Islamic Revolution of Iran was won by the leadership of Imam Khomeini 44 years ago. The outcome of this revolution was the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran that was formed and illuminated by the will and presence of various groups of Iranians.

In the course of I.R. Iran development, despite numerous obstacles and hardships posed by compelling conceited forces such as the assassination of many top officials of the country, imposed eight-year war, the economic war, imposed sanctions and heavy foreign pressures, specially the very recent unrest, it has been able to attain significant achievements in various fields hopefully by reliance on God’s grace, intelligent leadership, and the firm support of the nation, particularly its talented youth.

Speaking of overcoming the “Hybrid War” (i.e. Iran recent riots), I would like to draw your attention to the point that the Supreme Leader of Iran, has issued the pardon of a great number of accused and convicted rioters with His amnesty and Islamic benevolence on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution. The number exceeded more than 70,000 ones. It is crucial to notice that removal of mal-behavior from their background record can be accounted as an unprecedented, unique measurement in the course of history.

By now, allow me to express some of the historic accomplishment of the country in the past 4 decades up to now.

With 1% of the total world’s population, Iran possesses 7% of the world’s mineral reservoir.

It has been two decades that the “Scientific Renaissance in Iran” has begun and surprisingly, it has blisteringly paced in the eye of world observers. That means, 11 times more than the speed of the average growth of science in the world. In this period, Iran’s contribution in knowledge and technology has reached the 16th rank among 200 countries in the world. We have reached great records DESPITE the increasing and enforced sanctions of the West.

In the area of industrial growth and complex technologies, Iran stands in the 4th place in robotics and 10th in the steel industry of the world. It is among the very few countries that is able to produce large marine structures and has achieved the 13th rank in this industry. Correspondingly, with an acceleration of 11 times, we stand in the 2nd rank of scientific growth, and the 1st one in the scientific acceleration of the world.

Through the past 4 decades, the country has been able to transform from a gasoline importer to the largest gasoline exporter in the Southern and Western Asia region and it has also achieved the full cycle of nuclear fuel production in nuclear industry.

After the revolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached the 7th place in producing nano-medicine and the 4th in modern nano-science of the world. In addition, it has kept the title of the 2nd country producing hemophilia factor 7 and 8 drugs (factor VIIa) in the world and has been able to stand among the top 5 countries producing high-power lasers in the world.

Meanwhile, Iran has held the 4th record in producing infertility treatment science and the 15th in ophthalmology globally. With such potentials, it is among the top 10 countries in cardiovascular surgery and has surpassed the record of USA in this particular field. Besides, Iran is among the top 10 countries in stem cells and nanotechnology.

Iran holds the record of 3rd in treating leukemia with gene therapy, and possesses the Cornea Bank which is among the top 10 ones in the world. It produces 97% of its required medicines locally and has been the health tourism hub of the region for several years.

During the pandemic, Iran succeeded in technology of drugs manufacturing for affected patients in a short period of time and was among the 10 countries producing Covid vaccines.

Moreover, our country has reached the 3rd place of the world in dam construction after China and Turkey, which is considered as a significant accomplishment in its own term.

Apart from the above achievements, the role of women is historically remained significant. Women have established more than 250 knowledge-based companies in Iran, and more than 700 women are working as managers for such firms. They hold about 25% of public administration positions.

Moreover, 40% of doctors and 30% of university professors are women. (It is interesting to know that 5 of the ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran are chosen among female diplomats currently).

Iran became the largest producer of iodine in the Middle East and also stood the 1st place in barberry and saffron production. It reached the 13th place of self-efficiency in agricultural productions. Despite all the imposed four-decades-sanctions, it was able to save the 18th place of the world’s largest economy in its records.

In the field of high-tech space technology, Iran has stood in the position of the 8th best countries of the world with the successful launch of the Iranian “Simorgh” satellite into space.

We have accomplished self-sufficiency in the sphere of military advancement and other sectors as well. The country is the 7th power in the world in terms of defense and missile as well as its effectiveness. Noticeably, it has granted the ultimate authority of itself by keeping the records of 13th and 10th military and missile power respectively.

Distinguished Guests:

The foreign policy of the I.R Iran is derived from the principles of Constitution Law, based on independence, negation of foreign domination and dependence, mutual peaceful relations with the world, peaceful coexistence, respect to bilateral and multilateral contracts and treaties, and humanitarian support at the international level.

In the presidential administration of Dr. Raeisi, constructive interaction based on peace and effective cooperation with the world, regional countries, particularly the neighboring ones, the principles of equality and mutual respect have been taken in to consideration deeply.

Iran has always adhered the goals of the oppressed Palestinians and will be. It considers holding a referendum among the original residents of the country as the sole solution to overcome the crisis. The fake Zionist regime, along with its strategic partner (i.e. the USA), are the daily violators of human rights in Palestine.

Iran has been at the forefront of the fight against violence, terrorism and extremist groups namely Daesh in the region and the world. It welcomes any effective endeavors such as counseling with other countries to eliminate the Menacing Phenomena that has jeopardized the international peace and security.

Ladies and Gentlemen

In the 13th round of Iran’s government, Central Asia, one of the neighboring regions, is accounted as one of country’s foreign priorities. In this regard, 8 trips have been taken between Iran and Central Asian countries at high levels since the start of recent administration. Establishing strong interaction with Central Asian Counties in Caspian Sea and under the framework of regional mechanisms namely, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA), and the Ashgabat Transit Agreement are among the priorities of Iran’s foreign policy in the region.

The relation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan, is beyond the issue of neighborhood. It has lied in deep roots of historical, cultural, geographical, ethnic and religious commonalities between the two nations. According to Iran Supreme Leader’s declaration, this relation is based on kinship between the two countries. Similarly, the Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country that recognized the independence of Turkmenistan and adhered the policy of neutrality.

Both Iran and Turkmenistan leaders have traced a widen horizon for the future of relations the two countries. Since last year and a half, dozens of delegations at different levels have been exchanged between the two countries, the most important of them was the visit of Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Honorable President of Turkmenistan, to Tehran on June 2022 and the two visits of Mr. Raisi, the Honorable President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for the 6th of Caspian Summit held in Ashgabat in July and the ECO Summit in December.

Most of the interactions between the delegations of the two countries have taken done in the fields of trade, energy, transportation, environment, women issues, cultural and academic affairs. To expand cooperation, important measures have been taken at the bilateral and regional level last year. Namely: signing of more than 20 bilateral cooperation documents in various fields, implementing the tripartite railway project between Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan, beginning the transit cooperation in the North-south route, Turkmenistan-Iran-Azerbaijan gas swap and enforcing Ashgabat Transit Agreement.

Currently, Turkmenistan is considered one of the key trading partners of Iran among the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus. According to economic and industrial achievements of both countries, there are new capacities for the development of relations between them. In the coming days, (i.e 15-17 February) we will witness the holding of the 14th Exclusive exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the presence of the Honorable Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Affairs at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. This significant event will occur with the presence of ministries and great number of Iranian companies. It will be held in various fields such as oil, petrochemical, automotive, chemical industry, construction materials, medicine, tourism, food, etc.

In terms of cultural cooperation, the Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin tomorrow (12-14 February) with the presence of the honorable Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran and performing artistic and cultural programs by Iranian artists in Ashgabat

Moreover, holding of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries in the next few days with the presence of the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran in Ashgabat will another bilateral major economic event. Last week, the 15th Joint Meeting Commission, Consular, Customs and Border ones were held in Ashgabat by the presence of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran and his delegation, which led to signing an MOU.

In conclusion, taking this golden opportunity, I would like to appreciate sincerely the wise measures and policies of Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Arkadag and the national leader of Turkmenistan, and Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the honorable President of Turkmenistan, in strengthening and expanding ties and cooperation between the two countries as much as possible. Under the realm of Allah, I wholeheartedly wish health, development, prosperity, success, peace, tranquility and security for the leaders and people of the two countries as well as all the countries and people of the globe.

I once again appreciate all the audience, distinguished guests, especially H.E. Mr. Batyr Taganowiç Atdaýew, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for trade complex. thank you.

