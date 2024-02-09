Uzbekistan, Belarus Summit talks paves way for enhanced industrial and trade partnerships

On 8 February 2024, summit talks were held in Tashkent between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.

The topic of trade, economic, industrial and technological cooperation has become a defining area of the talks.

“We are pleased that our fraternal republic, Uzbekistan, is developing intensively. We are interested in the development of Uzbekistan, because we have taken your country as a basis in Central Asia,” the Belarusian president stressed.

“It is no secret that in recent years the logistics of supplies, the payment system have changed significantly, and both the raw materials and energy markets are shaking. The entire structure of the international labor division is undergoing a period of global transformations. It’s inevitable. There is more uncertainty and the level of confrontation has increased. But despite this, we cannot allow the welfare of the people to fall,” Lukashenko said.

The parties noted that by the end of last year, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 15% and amounted to $600 million. The presidents set the task for the governments of their countries to bring this indicator to over $1 billion in the coming years.

For these purposes:

An agreement has been reached on the establishment of a joint foreign trade company;

The parties agreed to introduce a mechanism to support export-import supplies and an electronic product certification system;

Agreed to create favorable conditions on a mutual basis for cargo transportation, train international road carriers, and effectively use multimodal corridors towards South Asian markets;

Following the results of the second Forum of the Regions of Uzbekistan and Belarus, which took place on the eve of the leaders’ meeting, deals worth over $ 1 billion were signed.

Agreed to develop cooperation between business entities, the private sector and the regions of the two countries.

During their summit, the presidents of Uzbekistan and Belarus pinpointed specific areas for joint development, including agriculture, light, food and electrical industries, pharmaceuticals, urban planning, communications and others. Separate working groups will be established for each area, focusing on specific projects and action plans.

Lukashenko reaffirmed Belarus’ commitment to supporting Uzbekistan’s modernization efforts. He offered advanced Belarusian technologies in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, along with establishing service centers for equipment maintenance.

“Import substitution and technological sovereignty are our main guiding principles,” he emphasized.

“Taking into account the production and intellectual resources of our countries, we see huge potential in mechanical engineering, the agro-industrial complex, and light industry,” he added.

Following the meetings, an agreement was reached on the preparation and adoption of a joint roadmap for the implementation of the decisions taken and signed agreements.

Mirziyoyev and Lukashenko visited the Tashkent Technopark, witnessing a microcosm of Uzbekistan’s burgeoning industrial potential. The park houses 17 production facilities with a combined investment of $365 million, showcasing a diverse range of products such as home appliances, electronic meters, elevators and escalators, pumps and boilers, cooling systems and more.

This industrial cluster is further bolstered by a logistics center set to open later this year, streamlining operations and boosting efficiency.

The goods are manufactured under foreign brands, supplied to the domestic market, and exported to 10 countries around the world.

Signed documents:

Following the results of the negotiations, the presidents adopted a joint statement.

The package of signed documents also includes:

– Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Belarus for 2024-2025;

– Agreement on the use of electronic product certification systems;

– Agreement in the field of competition development, consumer protection and regulation of the advertising market;

– Agreement on scientific and industrial cooperation;

– Agreement on the establishment of twinning relations and the development of multifaceted cooperation between the cities of Tashkent and Minsk;

– Protocol on Cooperation in the field of energy;

– Protocol on Cooperation in the field of Intellectual Property;

– The program of cooperation in the field of sports for 2024-2025;

– The program of cooperation in the field of culture and art for 2024-2025;

– The program of cooperation in the field of training, retraining and advanced training of teachers of preschool education institutions for 2024-2025;

– The “Road map” in the field of education for 2024-2025;

– “Roadmap” in the field of agro-industrial complex for 2024-2026;

– A plan of joint measures to develop cooperation in the field of plant quarantine;

– The action plan in the field of tourism for 2024-2025.

In addition, within the framework of the visit, a schedule of mutual visits of delegations of the regions of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Belarus in 2024 was signed. ///nCa, 9 February 2024