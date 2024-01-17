EU-Uzbekistan Trade Grows, and EU-Central Asia Summit in Sight

News Central Asia (nCa)

Uzbekistan and the European Union witnessed a 30% surge in trade volume during 2023, as announced by the Uzbek President’s press service following a meeting between President Mirziyoyev and EU Vice President Margaritis Schinas.

Leading European companies are actively participating in major investment projects within Uzbekistan’s high-tech sectors, further solidifying the economic partnership. Additionally, the EU has extended trade preferences for Uzbekistan.

The meeting also focused on the implementation of a joint roadmap to deepen relations between the EU and Central Asia. Tashkent is actively preparing for the first-ever Central Asia-EU summit, set to be hosted in Uzbekistan.

President Mirziyoyev and Vice President Schinas exchanged views on various regional issues, including the critical topic of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

 

 

