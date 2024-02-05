Turkish Giant Rönesans Expands to Central Asia, First PPP Hospital Project in Kazakhstan Underway

Leading Turkish contracting and investment group Rönesans, expecting €3.3 billion revenue in 2023, outlined its ambitious expansion plans focusing on Central Asia, particularly Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

In 2023, Rönesans deepened its relationships with international partners and embarked on several new collaborations and investments, showcasing its successful implementation of the EPC-F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing) model, the company said.

In May 2022 Rönesans divested its construction business in Russia and redirected attention to diverse locations worldwide.

The group’s global footprint now extends to various regions, anchored in Türkiye and spanning the Netherlands, Germany and CIS countries, with a growing focus on Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the company said.

For example in Kazakhstan, Rönesans is approaching the completion of the project development phase for its inaugural hospital in Kazakhstan. This hospital will be the first healthcare facility in Kazakhstan to be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This project marks a crucial step towards realising transformative healthcare initiatives on an international stage.

The group has set a target turnover of €4.5 billion for 2024, expecting strong growth from construction revenues stemming from international and local investments projects spanning hospitals and windfarms.

Rönesans Holding, the conglomerate’s top investment entity headquartered in Ankara, is the 38th largest international contracting company globally and the 9th largest in Europe. With operations spanning 30 countries across Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, Rönesans has been operating as the main contractor and investor successfully for 30 years in construction, real estate development, healthcare and energy. ///nCa, 5 February 2024