Uzbekistan offers China to join corridor linking Central Asia and Türkiye

Uzbekistan has offered China access to a crucial transport corridor linking Central Asia with Türkiye.

During last week meeting in Beijing, Uzbekistan Railways chairman Zufar Narzullayev proposed including Chinese State Railways in the protocol governing the corridor Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye. He also suggested collaborating to boost the corridor’s capacity.

The talks further explored rail freight options between China and Uzbekistan, as well as joint projects like building a new China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and expanding container transport.

The protocol on the formation of an international multimodal corridor between Asia and Europe via the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Iran–Türkiye route was signed in November 2023.

The document provides for the cargo transportation from the countries of the Asia–Pacific region to the countries of the European Union through the territories of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.///nCa, 29 January 2024