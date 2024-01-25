News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Pakistan unveils concept of the Second CPEC Cultural Caravan for Central Asian States

Pakistan unveils concept of the Second CPEC Cultural Caravan for Central Asian States

By

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture of Pakistan Jamal Shah, on Tuesday (23 Jan) met with Ambassadors of Central Asian States, Russia and China to discuss the initial plan of second  ‘CPEC Cultural Caravan 2024’, APP reports.

Addressing the diplomats, Jamal Shah told that Pakistan plans to organize a second China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan aimed at promoting economic ties and strengthening cultural bonds between Pakistan, China and the Central Asian States.

According to the official, CPEC Cultural Caravan will start its journey from Xi’an, China, and traverse through Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, UAE, Gwadar, Karachi, ultimately concluding in Islamabad.

This cultural excursion will document the experiences and stories of the people along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Silk Route, covering Central Asian countries.

He said that the Cultural Caravan will be composed of diverse groups of Pakistani, Chinese and Central Asian artists, musicians, photographers, anthropologists, writers and filmmakers.

The CPEC Cultural Caravan aims at promoting dialogue, cultural exchange, understanding, trust and respect between the nations. It will also strengthen international relations in terms of protection of cultural heritage, cultural and academic exchange.

During their remarks, the Ambassadors welcomed the idea of joint CPEC cultural caravan. They said that it was very important to promote people to people contacts by organizing such mega cultural activities. They assured full support in convening this important event and agreed to continue work on the overall plan of Cultural Caravan 2024. ///nCa, 25 January 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Meets with Ambassadors of the Five Central Asian Countries to China
  2. DUSHANBE COMMUNIQUE of the First Meeting of Transport Ministers of Central Asian States
  3. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov awarded the highest award of the heads of Central Asian states – “Badge of Honor”
  4. The Summit of the Heads of Central Asian States will be held in Tajikistan in September
  5. Meeting of the foreign ministers the Central Asian States held in Kyrgyzstan
  6. Strengthening cooperation between Central Europe and Central Asian states is a real European interest, Hungarian FM says
  7. Joint Declaration by Heads of State of Central Asia and the Federal Chancellor of Germany – The Leaders of Germany and the five Central Asian States agreed to establish a Strategic Regional Partnership
  8. Tajikistan starts preparing for the September summits of the heads of Central Asian states and IFAS
  9. Emomali Rahmon invites Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to a Consultative meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States
  10. Digital technologies to be discussed at Economic Forum of Central Asian countries
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan