Pakistan unveils concept of the Second CPEC Cultural Caravan for Central Asian States

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture of Pakistan Jamal Shah, on Tuesday (23 Jan) met with Ambassadors of Central Asian States, Russia and China to discuss the initial plan of second ‘CPEC Cultural Caravan 2024’, APP reports.

Addressing the diplomats, Jamal Shah told that Pakistan plans to organize a second China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan aimed at promoting economic ties and strengthening cultural bonds between Pakistan, China and the Central Asian States.

According to the official, CPEC Cultural Caravan will start its journey from Xi’an, China, and traverse through Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, UAE, Gwadar, Karachi, ultimately concluding in Islamabad.

This cultural excursion will document the experiences and stories of the people along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Silk Route, covering Central Asian countries.

He said that the Cultural Caravan will be composed of diverse groups of Pakistani, Chinese and Central Asian artists, musicians, photographers, anthropologists, writers and filmmakers.

The CPEC Cultural Caravan aims at promoting dialogue, cultural exchange, understanding, trust and respect between the nations. It will also strengthen international relations in terms of protection of cultural heritage, cultural and academic exchange.

During their remarks, the Ambassadors welcomed the idea of joint CPEC cultural caravan. They said that it was very important to promote people to people contacts by organizing such mega cultural activities. They assured full support in convening this important event and agreed to continue work on the overall plan of Cultural Caravan 2024. ///nCa, 25 January 2024