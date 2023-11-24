Strengthening cooperation between Central Europe and Central Asian states is a real European interest, Hungarian FM says

At the 18th session of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Governing Council in Baku, Peter Szijjarto emphasized Hungary’s view of cooperation between East and West as an opportunity rather than a threat.

He believes that Central Asia can serve as a crucial bridge between these regions.

Hungary supports all moves boosting the region and cooperation there, he added.

He highlighted China’s role as Hungary’s primary source of imports and investment destination in Central Europe. Additionally, Europe’s automotive industry has become heavily reliant on Chinese suppliers.

China has also surpassed Europe as the second-largest contributor to global GDP.

In light of these developments, Szijjarto questioned the rationale of isolating a rapidly growing economy like China. Instead, he advocated for engagement and collaboration.

Hungary is ready to contribute to developing Central Asian infrastructure, digitalization and water management, he said.

Szijjarto also envisions the region as a potential “gold mine” for energy security.

Hungary currently imports 10% of its crude oil from Kazakhstan, with natural gas deliveries expected to commence soon. He also recognized the region’s abundant potential for green energy development.

“Strengthening cooperation between Central Europe and Central Asian states is therefore a real European interest,” Hungarian FM stressed. ///nCa, 24 November 2023 (based on MTI reporting, photo credit – social net of Peter Szijjarto)

#Central Asia, #Central Europe, #Hungary, #Peter Szijjarto