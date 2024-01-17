The Director of the International Institute of Central Asia and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan discussed issues of the Turkmen-Uzbek strategic partnership

Strengthening the bonds between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan took center stage in a recent meeting between Shadurdy Meredov, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, and Zhavlon Vakhabov, Director of the International Institute of Central Asia (IICA).

The conversation focused on fostering the longstanding friendship, good neighborliness, and deepening strategic partnership between the two countries. Both parties reviewed progress made on implementing previous agreements, particularly those involving expert and analytical exchange.

Recognizing the solid foundation built on shared history, culture, and ethnicity, they agreed to hold joint conferences and roundtables this year. By engaging Uzbek, Turkmen, and international researchers, these events will aim to bolster scientific and expert dialogue.

“We talked extensively about ways to collaborate closely this year. Turkmenistan was the first among others Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited right after he took his office in late 2016. The two nations sealed a strategic partnership agreement which has yielded its most visible results in trade. Over the past years the border procedures and travel rules have been significantly softened and simplified. Our countries are exploring yet more avenues of cooperation at Consultative meetings of Central Asian leaders, an initiative Uzbekistan put forward seven years ago”, commented Vakhabov in social nets.

In January-November 2023 the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan reached US $ 970.1 million, with trading houses established in both capitals and joint efforts underway to create the Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone. Both countries also share a keen interest in developing and expanding multilateral transport and logistics corridors.

The International Institute for Central Asia (IICA), established in 2020, is engaged in interdisciplinary research on civilizational diversity and modern processes of broad development in Central Asia. IICA aims to promote the establishment and strengthening of close research and expert interaction in the common interests of the countries of the region.///nCa, 17 January 2024 (Photo credit – IICA)