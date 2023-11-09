Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed issues of further deepening of strategic partnership relations

Today, on 9 November 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tashkent to participate in the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The Head of Turkmenistan met with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

At the beginning of the conversation, the President of Turkmenistan conveyed greetings and best wishes from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Topical issues of the bilateral agenda were thoroughly discussed in the context of the implementation of agreements at the highest level, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan reports.

The sides noted with satisfaction the consistent development and strengthening of the Uzbek-Turkmen multifaceted cooperation and in-depth strategic partnership.

Practical cooperation is expanding in the field of trade, industry, energy, water management, transport and other priority areas.

Interregional, cultural and humanitarian exchanges are actively carried out. In October of this year, the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan were successfully held in Uzbekistan.

The Presidents considered the regional agenda and issues of cooperation within multilateral organizations. ///nCa, 9 November 2023