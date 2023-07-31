News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Issues of Strategic Partnership Discussed between Turkmenistan and China

Issues of Strategic Partnership Discussed between Turkmenistan and China

By

 

Turkmenistan and China: together on the path of progress and prosperity - News Central Asia (nCa)

Today, July 31, 2023, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with a delegation of the People’s Republic of China headed by Chen Gang, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the CPC Committee of Qinghai Province.

During the talks, the parties discussed topical aspects of the Turkmen-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership. At the same time, the dynamic development of cooperation in many areas of mutual interest was noted.

As R.Meredov emphasized, a distinctive feature of relations between Turkmenistan and the PRC is actively maintained contacts at the level of Heads of State, during which a wide range of issues of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields are discussed.

The great importance of parliamentary diplomacy was confirmed, while the effective development of inter-parliamentary and inter-party cooperation, which is an important area of successful interaction between the two states, was noted.

The parties noted the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and China within the framework of authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN. It was emphasized that on many issues on the international agenda, the parties demonstrate similar or close positions.

The commitment of the two countries to further deepen the partnership in the format of the dialogue “Central Asia – China” was also confirmed.

Speaking about the expansion of trade and economic partnership, the interlocutors noted the growth of bilateral trade, and also emphasized the great potential for interaction in this area. In this context, interest was expressed in further diversification of cooperation in priority areas.

The parties noted the fruitful cooperation in the field of education, science, as well as the field of cultural exchanges. /// nCa, 31 July 2023 [material and pics MFA Turkmenistan]

#Turkmenistan, #China, #Chen_Gang, #Meredov,

Related posts:

  1. Spotlight: Turkmenistan-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – Part One
  2. The President of Turkmenistan and the Speaker of the National Assembly of S.Korea discussed the issues of interstate cooperation
  3. Telephone conversation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China
  4. Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issues of bilateral collaboration
  5. Turkmenistan-China relations elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  6. President of Uzbekistan noted wide opportunities for deepening strategic partnership with Turkmenistan
  7. Multifaceted cooperation with the European Parliament was discussed at the MFA of Turkmenistan
  8. Turkmenistan will continue to cooperate with Afghanistan on security issues
  9. Turkmenistan and Russia held high-level consultations on regional security issues
  10. Spotlight: Turkmenistan-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – Part Two
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan