Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed issues of strategic partnership between the two countries

On 13 September  2023, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin in Dushanbe.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of the Tajik-Turkmen strategic partnership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan reports.

The main attention was paid to the preparation of the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and the next meeting of the Council of the Heads of the Founding States of IFAS, which will be held on 14-15 September 2023 in the city of Dushanbe.///nCa, 13 September 2023.

 

 

