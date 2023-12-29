News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Dragon Oil opens its largest regional office in Turkmenistan

Dragon Oil opens its largest regional office in Turkmenistan

By

Dragon Oil Company, wholly owned by the Dubai Government, opened its largest regional office outside the country in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, in the presence of a high official delegation from the Turkmenistan Government, led by Guvanch Agajanov, Chairman of the SC Turkmennebit.

The opening ceremony was attended by Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil, Maksat Pirliyev, General Director of NAPECO, Deputy Ambassador of the UAE to Turkmenistan, Sulaiman Al Zahmi, high officials representing Petronas Turkmenistan, Mitro International and other companies.

The new office represents an important step for the company to achieve the established strategic goals, such as entering the blue hydrogen industry by 2029 and increasing its investments by increasing the oil production capacity in the Turkmen market, which currently amounts to about 60,000 barrels per day, or through projects related to renewable energies.

Dragon Oil aims to raise its production, which currently stands at 180,000 barrels to 250,000 barrels per day with the natural growth of site production at the end of 2025, with Turkmenistan paying great attention to this expected increase.

Al Jarwan said, “The opening of the company’s regional office in Turkmenistan is the result of more than 20 years of presence here. Today we are launching a new chapter of serious and fruitful cooperation between our two countries, and it is also an affirmation of the strategic partnership that brings us together.”

He added, “Turkmenistan is one of the oldest countries in which oil was discovered. It is a rich country that possesses huge reserves of oil and gas. It is an important destination in the oil sector. Through the new office, we aim to enhance cooperation. Moreover, it is a true example of the strong friendship that brings together the UAE and Turkmenistan, which is moving at a rapid pace.

“We are confident towards progress and prosperity thanks to the support of the leadership of the two countries, and their keenness to strengthen it through positive partnerships that benefit everyone.”

Al Jarwan pointed out that the new office has all the necessary facilities for work and has integrated management from all the company’s departments to ensure smooth work, pointing out that the number of the company’s employees in Turkmenistan reaches 2,000 employees, and the new office will ensure their service and meet their requirements.

He added that Dragon Oil’s work in Turkmenistan will focus on enhancing oil production and stopping gas burning by 2027 completely, which will contribute to enhancing sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, in addition to other work related to protecting the marine environment. ///WAM, 28 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Dragon Oil to boost production in Turkmenistan and Iraq
  2. Dragon Oil to completely stop flaring gas at fields in Turkmenistan by 2027 – Ali Al-Jarwan
  3. SC «Turkmennebit» and «Dragon Oil (Turkmenistan) Ltd.» extended the Production Sharing Agreement until 2035
  4. Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan discuss energy cooperation – SOCAR office opens in Ashgabat
  5. Dragon Oil – Diamond Partner of the XXVIII International Conference and Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2023”
  6. Dragon Oil – Platinum partner of the 27th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” in Ashgabat
  7. Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Regional Office for Europe mission to Turkmenistan
  8. Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva hosted a meeting of Central Asian Health Ministers with WHO Regional Director for Europe
  9. The Regional Office for Central Asia of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continues Human Rights Education School for young people with disabilities in Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmen National Oil and Gas Company acquired a stake in the Dragon Oil’s Cheleken project
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan