Italy’s Privileged Position in Turkmenistan: Eni Leads the Way

Turkmenistan, a Central Asian nation, holds a burgeoning importance on the global stage. And for Italy, this translates to a unique advantage, thanks in no small part to the presence of energy giant Eni.

As Luigi Ferrari, Italy’s ambassador to Ashgabat, aptly puts it, “Turkmenistan is a growing country, and growing is the importance for our country”, according to ANSA.

This significance stems from a staggering reality: Turkmenistan seats on an estimated 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves, placing it among the top four countries in the world.

Naturally, “everyone’s interest in this country is very great,” Ferrari acknowledges. But Italy starts from a privileged position. Eni, the Italian energy titan, has been firmly established in Turkmenistan for the past 15 years. This longstanding presence provides Italy with a crucial edge in navigating the complex energy landscape of the region.

Beyond energy, Ferrari also commends Turkmenistan’s unique political stance. Having embraced neutrality 28 years ago, the country refrains from aligning with any military alliances. “In the current regional context,” Ferrari observes, “Turkmenistan’s policy represents a factor of stability, a factor that we view extremely positively.” ///nCa, 19 December 2023