Since the beginning of 2023, 85,000 Iranian and Turkish trucks have entered Turkmenistan – the Turkmenbashi port offers ample opportunities for cargo transit to Europe and Russia

Since the beginning of the year, an average of 85,000 Turkish and Iranian trucks carrying transit and import goods have entered Turkmenistan from Iran, the Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan “Turkmendeñizderýaýollary” reports.

There are plans to establish feeder sea transportation between Iranian ports and Turkmenbashi.

Given the potential for increased maritime traffic between Iran’s seaports, a number of benefits are also provided for exporters and forwarders.

Negotiations are ongoing to facilitate the transit of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to Russia and Europe through Turkmenbashi. This potential influx of Central Asian cargo further underlines the port’s strategic location and growing importance as a regional trade hub. Plans are in place to create a dedicated cargo base within the Turkmen harbor to cater specifically to this anticipated traffic.

Currently, the transshipment warehouse of the Container Terminal of the Turkmenbashi port has all the technical capabilities for fast transshipment of large volumes of cargo from containers to trucks and wagons and back.

Additionally, goods can be placed under a customs regime in the port, allowing storage in a free zone for up to 3 years without incurring any customs duties.

The port offers an efficient route for transporting grain crops from Russia to Iran. Shipowners regularly transporting grain to Iranian ports can pick up return cargoes from Turkmenbashi, maximizing efficiency and profitability, the Agency notes.

The Turkmenbashi port’s bulk cargo terminal is equipped to handle large volumes of grain. With 14 silos boasting a total capacity of 35,000 cubic meters, the terminal can accommodate various grain crops like wheat, barley, and corn. Additionally, a modern automatic conveyor system enables unloading up to 350 tons of grain per hour directly from ships into wagons, cars, or the warehouse.///nCa, 16 December 2023