UNDP Director pays three-day official visit to Turkmenistan

Ms. Ivana Živković, United Nations (UN) Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Europe and the CIS, will undertake her first official visit to Turkmenistan from December 10 to 12, 2023.

At the invitation of the Government of Turkmenistan, Ms. Živković will participate in the International Forum “Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace” to be held on 11 December 2023 in Ashgabat and deliver a statement on behalf of the United Nations Development Programme.

While in the country, Ms. Živković will meet with high-level government officials to discuss the country’s development prospects and opportunities to deepen a long-standing strategic collaboration focusing on national development priorities, such as improved public health, digital transformation and social protection.

During her visit to Turkmenistan, Ms. Zivkovic will visit national medical facilities supported by UNDP and deliver an advanced mobile PCR laboratory to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry. The facility will enhance the country’s healthcare system by expanding its diagnostic capabilities and coverage.

The UNDP Regional Director will also visit the renovated and refurbished cardboard and printing workshop of the Society of the Blind and Deaf of Turkmenistan, a joint initiative to empower individuals with disabilities through vocational training and expanded employment opportunities.

In addition, Ms. Živković will meet with UN and other development partners and participate in the celebrations of the International Neutrality Day – 12 December. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 8 Dec 2023

 

 

