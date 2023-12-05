Kazakhstan Concludes Chairmanship of Central Asian Women’s Dialogue with Conference on Countering Gender-Based Violence

Kazakhstan has successfully completed its chairmanship of the Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus (CAWLC), handing over the reins to Kyrgyzstan.

To mark the culmination of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship, an international conference titled “Countering Gender-Based Violence in the Region: In Search of Effective and Sustainable Joint Solutions” was held in Astana on 4 December.

The event brought together prominent figures, including speakers from the Parliaments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, representatives from the National Commission on Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, parliamentarians from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, government officials, representatives of non-governmental and international organizations, and members of the diplomatic corps.

During his address, Speaker of the Mazhilis of Kazakhstan Parliament Yerlan Koshanov highlighted the Dialogue’s focus on timely issues such as technological advancements, global peace and security, climate change, and the role of women and youth in combating terrorism and extremism. He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to promote gender equality, including the tightening of penalties for domestic violence and the planned introduction of criminal liability for domestic abuse.

“The outdated notion of male dominance in the family must be eradicated,” Koshanov asserted. “We must instill the right values in the minds of our youth from a young age. Enhancing a culture of legality among the population and demonstrating zero tolerance for domestic violence are essential steps.”

Daniya Espayeva, Deputy Speaker of the Mazhilis, underscored the significance of the conference’s alignment with the “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, reflecting the region’s commitment to creating a Central Asia free from all forms of violence.

Tanzila Narbayeva, speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, shared Uzbekistan’s experiences in addressing gender-based violence. She noted the country’s legislative revisions in the area of domestic violence, strengthening both administrative and criminal accountability.

Jamila Isaeva, Deputy Torag of the Jogorku Kenesh, highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s pioneering role in criminalizing gender-based violence at the legislative level.

In his video address focusing on further development of the CAWLC, head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, SRSG Kaha Imnadze encouraged the Caucus to facilitate partnership between women organizations at the local level, to be more vocal on the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan and further contribute to discussion and implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda at the global level.

The conference concluded with the adoption of a statement by the participants, reaffirming their condemnation of gender-based violence and supporting the establishment of effective legal frameworks for protecting and empowering women.

The Central Asia Women Leaders’ Caucus , launched in December 2020, serves as an invaluable platform for addressing critical issues and strengthening regional collaboration among women in Central Asia. Uzbekistan (2021) and Turkmenistan (2022) previously chaired the Dialogue. The platform operates with the support of UN Women, the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asian Countries (UNRCCA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). ///nCa, 5 December 2023