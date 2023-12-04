President of Turkmenistan wrapped up visit to UAE – Outcomes

On 2 December 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concluded with a series of high-level meetings and participation in the grand celebrations dedicated to the UAE National Day.

Turkmenistan’s Commitment to Climate Action

During his visit, President Berdimuhamedov addressed the UN World Climate Summit, announcing Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge, a significant step towards reducing global methane emissions. The President also emphasized Turkmenistan’s continued active cooperation with international organizations and partner states to address climate change.

Support for Climate Initiatives

At a high-level multilateral meeting, Turkmenistan supported several key climate initiatives, including:

The Declaration on Climate and Health

The Emirati Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Food Systems and Combating Climate Change

The initiative to create the COP-28 Coalition for a multi-level partnership with high ambitions to combat climate change

Bilateral Dialogue with the UAE

In a meeting with Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Office of the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President Berdimuhamedov discussed the state and prospects for further strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Special Gift from the UAE

During his visit, President Berdimuhamedov was presented with a special gift from the UAE: verses from the Holy Quran written in gold. This gesture signifies the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Multilateral Meetings on Nature Protection and Climate Change

On the sidelines of COP28 on 2 December, members of the Turkmen delegation took part in multilateral meetings on nature protection as an essential and integral condition of life and well-being, the role of youth in combating climate change, accelerating the implementation of actions to protect drinking water and climate, accelerating the transition to a fair, equitable and coordinated energy flow, in particular, to new types of energy sources.

Much attention was paid to the meeting on the topic “Healthcare is at the center of the climate change agenda”, which resulted in the adoption of the “COP–28 Declaration on Climate and Health”.

The Turkmen side, which has consistently stated its readiness to continue a multilateral dialogue within the framework of global climate initiatives, reaffirming its commitment to common determination and unity on health issues in the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Participation in UAE National Day Celebrations

President Berdimuhamedov joined in the festivities marking the 52nd anniversary of the UAE’s formation, witnessing colorful cultural performances and celebrations. ///nCa, 4 December 2023 (based on the TDH report)