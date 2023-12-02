Speech by the President of Turkmenistan at the COP-28 World Climate Summit in the UAE

Key statements:

Turkmenistan officially declares its accession to the Global Methane Pledge.

The Memorandum of Understanding with UNEP is a serious legal prerequisite for substantive consideration of the opening of the United Nations Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan welcomes the Declaration on Climate and Health

Turkmenistan fully supports the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Food Systems and Combating Climate Change.

Turkmenistan is ready to support the Initiative to create the COP28 Coalition for a multi-level partnership with high ambitions to combat climate change.

Dear Chairman, Distinguished Heads of State and Government, Ladies and Gentlemen,

First of all, let me express my gratitude to the leadership and Government of the United Arab Emirates for the warm hospitality and the conditions created for productive work.

Turkmenistan considers participation in the current Conference as a milestone event in the promotion of its international strategy on climate change. It is crucial to ensure continuity and consistency in the implementation of the initiatives put forward by our country, starting with the UN Conference on Sustainable Development RIO+20, subsequent major forums, and today’s efforts of Turkmenistan.

The National Climate Change Strategy adopted in 2012 became the starting point for Turkmenistan’s full involvement in the global climate agenda.

The next logical step was our country’s accession to the Paris Climate Agreement. In 2019, a new version of the National Climate Change Strategy was approved in this regard. The document is inclusive and includes an expanded list of measures to adapt almost all key sectors of the economy and social sphere to new requirements.

Special attention is paid to the fuel and energy complex, where a lot of work is being done to reduce emissions by increasing the volume of associated petroleum gas utilization and reducing natural gas losses during its transportation.

As a responsible state, Turkmenistan is aware of the need to continue focused work at the international and national levels to ensure further progress in the fight against climate change and its consequences. One of its most important aspects is our country’s contribution to international efforts to reduce methane emissions.

As you know, at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Turkmenistan expressed support for the new initiative on the Global Methane Pledge and expressed interest in studying the document in detail and participating in its implementation.

Taking into account the recommendations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and with the active support of the United Nations Development Program, our country prepared and approved Turkmenistan’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Climate Agreement in May 2022. This strategic document envisages a 20 % reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 relative to the 2010 level.

Today, from this high rostrum, Turkmenistan officially declares its accession to the Global Methane Pledge. At the same time, Turkmenistan will continue its ongoing cooperation with international organizations and partner States within the framework of existing projects and programs aimed at fulfilling the conditions arising from the Global Methane Pledge.

In the context of broad international cooperation on solving climate problems in Central Asia, promoted by our country for many years, it should be noted the importance of signing on 13 November this year a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for the development of regional programs aimed at the transfer of climate technologies to Turkmenistan and the States of Central Asia.

We consider this document as a first step and a serious legal pre-condition for a substantive consideration of the issue of opening a UN Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia in Turkmenistan.

Thus, Turkmenistan’s initiative to create a specialized UN center for a region with almost 80 million people, possessing unique natural resources and biodiversity, and at the same time being in a zone of serious environmental risks, is gaining real prospects today.

Being fully committed to continuing multilateral cooperation within the framework of global climate initiatives, Turkmenistan welcomes the proposed Declaration on Climate and Health and considers it important to support the Declaration to confirm our common determination and unity on health issues in the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Given the exceptional importance of the impact of climate change in the context of ensuring global food security, Turkmenistan fully supports the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Food Systems and Combating Climate Change.

Recognizing the importance of coordination between national and subnational governments in the field of combating climate change, Turkmenistan is ready to support the Initiative to create the COP28 Coalition for a Multi-level Partnership with high ambitions to combat climate change.

We are ready to further strengthen cooperation at the regional and global levels in the fields of agriculture, ecology, energy, finance, and healthcare with all interested parties in order to achieve the goals of the Emirate Declaration, taking into account the national interests of Turkmenistan.

I wish all participants of the Conference fruitful work.

