President of Turkmenistan Meets with Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates in Dubai

During his working visit to Dubai, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to TDH report.

The sides engaged in in-depth discussions on current issues of multifaceted Turkmen-Emirati cooperation.

Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude to President Berdimuhamedov for his active participation in the global climate forum and the initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan.

President Berdimuhamedov commended the exceptional organization of the COP28 Conference in Dubai, recognizing its significance as one of the most notable international events of the year.

Emphasizing Turkmenistan’s substantial contribution to global efforts in addressing climate change, President Berdimuhamedov expressed the country’s commitment to continuing coordinated efforts to combat climate change and its impact.

In line with its National Climate Change Strategy, Turkmenistan is taking concrete steps to reduce harmful emissions, introduce modern environmentally friendly and resource-saving technologies, particularly in the oil and gas, electric power, and transport sectors.

Both parties acknowledged that these key sectors of the Turkmen economy present a vast landscape for long-term mutually beneficial partnerships and large-scale joint projects, the implementation of which will strengthen economic cooperation and fully realize the existing potential for collaboration.

In turn, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed the UAE’s keen interest in elevating bilateral relations to a new level, noting the UAE’s sincere appreciation for Turkmenistan’s remarkable achievements.

On 1-2 December 2023, President Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to Dubai to participate in the World Climate Summit, held within the framework of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

On the sidelines of the visit, the President of Turkmenistan also met with Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), UN Under-Secretary-General.///nCa, 2 December 2023