Turkmenistan Strengthens Aviation Security

During the government meeting on Thursday, 30 November, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiev reported on the practical steps being taken to strengthen the safety of civil aviation.

A State Program for Ensuring the Aviation Safety of Civil Aviation of Turkmenistan is currently being prepared. Additionally, work is underway to create an Interdepartmental Commission on Aviation Safety of Civil Aviation of the country.

This work is aimed at ensuring a high level of safety, stability, and efficiency of flights in accordance with the standards, experience, and practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of taking the necessary measures to establish the proper level of activity of the transport and communication complex.

“Ensuring the aviation safety of civil aviation is an important issue,” the head of Turkmenistan continued, ordering that the preparation of the State Program in this area be guided by the requirements of international aviation activities. ///nCa, 1 December 2023 

 

 

