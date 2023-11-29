News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan and China signed an agreement on international road transport

On 29 November 2023, the 6th meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was held in Ashgabat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

The Turkmen delegation was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, while the Chinese delegation was headed by Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang.

The intergovernmental committee’s co-chairs underscored that the ongoing, open, trusting, constructive, and friendly dialogue at the highest state level is a crucial factor driving the effective and comprehensive development of Turkmen-Chinese relations.

The parties also emphasized that the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries since the 5th meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, held in November 2021 in the online format, have been effectively implemented through their joint efforts.

Additionally, several tasks agreed upon by the parties during the last Committee meeting have been successfully completed, further cementing the expansion and strengthening of Turkmen-Chinese relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

International road transport and energy cooperation were identified as top priorities for the two countries’ bilateral cooperation.

The meeting’s participants shared a view on the need to bolster Turkmen-Chinese partnership in various fields, including trade, energy, transport, infrastructure, agriculture, and creating a favorable business climate for entrepreneurs from both countries. They also agreed on the importance of exchanging scientific and technological advancements and expanding cultural and humanitarian ties.

It was noted that Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China possess immense potential for technological cooperation, presenting new opportunities to contribute to the sustainable development of their economies.

The meeting concluded with the parties reiterating their mutual commitment to strengthening contacts in the fields of trade, energy, transport and logistics, culture, education, science, and high technologies.

The following documents were signed:

Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on International Road Transport;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China on Deepening Scientific and Technical Cooperation;

Minutes of the 6th meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee.///nCa, 29 November 2023

 

 

