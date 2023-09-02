News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Six Schools from Turkmenistan Join UNESCO Associated Schools Network

Six Schools from Turkmenistan Join UNESCO Associated Schools Network

By

A number of secondary specialized schools in Turkmenistan have joined the UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPNet).

On 1 September, the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko presented the Certificates of memebership to the directors of the following schools:

  • Ashgabat Specialized Secondary School No. 140 with in-depth study of foreign languages, exact and natural sciences at the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology;
  • Secondary school No. 19 of the Kaakhka district, Akhal province;
  • Specialized Secondary School No. 21 with in-depth study of natural science subjects, Balkanabat city, Balkan province;
  • Specialized Secondary School No. 26 with in-depth study of English, chemistry and biology of Dashoguz city of Dashoguz province;
  • Specialized Secondary School No. 30 with in-depth study of foreign languages, Turkmenabat city, Lebap province;
  • Secondary school No. 24 for gifted children, Mary city, Mary province.

Established in 1953, today the UNESCO Associated Schools Network connects more than 12,000 schools in 182 countries around a common goal to build peace in the minds of children and young people.

Through concrete actions member schools promote the ideals of UNESCO valuing rights and dignity, gender equality, social progress, freedom, justice and democracy.

ASPnet operates at international and national levels with three clear priorities: education for sustainable development, global citizenship education and inter-cultural and heritage learning. /// nCa, 2 September 2023 [photo credit – TDH]

 

 

#ASPnet, #UNESCO, #education, #youth, #Turkmenistan

Related posts:

  1. UNESCO calls for immediate ban on smartphones in schools
  2. On Children’s Day, the winning schools of the poster competition are announced
  3. A new academic year begins in Turkmenistan today
  4. A new academic year starts in Turkmenistan
  5. Magtymguly Youth Organization is an official member of the UNESCO Global Youth Community
  6. A forum was held in Turkmenistan on the occasion of the accession of the Youth Organization to the UNESCO Global Youth Community
  7. Second UNESCO Club opened in Turkmenistan
  8. Second UNESCO Club to open in Turkmenistan soon
  9. Turkmenistan Celebrates Three Decades of Cooperation with UNESCO
  10. The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education will sign a Roadmap for cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan