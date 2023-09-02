Six Schools from Turkmenistan Join UNESCO Associated Schools Network

A number of secondary specialized schools in Turkmenistan have joined the UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPNet).

On 1 September, the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko presented the Certificates of memebership to the directors of the following schools:

Ashgabat Specialized Secondary School No. 140 with in-depth study of foreign languages, exact and natural sciences at the Oguz Khan University of Engineering and Technology;

Secondary school No. 19 of the Kaakhka district, Akhal province;

Specialized Secondary School No. 21 with in-depth study of natural science subjects, Balkanabat city, Balkan province;

Specialized Secondary School No. 26 with in-depth study of English, chemistry and biology of Dashoguz city of Dashoguz province;

Specialized Secondary School No. 30 with in-depth study of foreign languages, Turkmenabat city, Lebap province;

Secondary school No. 24 for gifted children, Mary city, Mary province.

Established in 1953, today the UNESCO Associated Schools Network connects more than 12,000 schools in 182 countries around a common goal to build peace in the minds of children and young people.

Through concrete actions member schools promote the ideals of UNESCO valuing rights and dignity, gender equality, social progress, freedom, justice and democracy.

ASPnet operates at international and national levels with three clear priorities: education for sustainable development, global citizenship education and inter-cultural and heritage learning. /// nCa, 2 September 2023 [photo credit – TDH]

