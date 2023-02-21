Astrakhan State University named after V.N. Tatishchev and Turkmen universities are preparing a number of agreements

Astrakhan State University named after V. N. Tatishchev and the Turkmen Agricultural University named after S. A. Niyazov, the International University for the Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan will sign cooperation agreements. Draft documents are at the stage of approval, the ASU press service reports.

ASU Vice-Rector for International Affairs Angelina Fadina spoke about the main agreements and projects of the university with Turkmenistan.

To strengthen and develop friendly, economic and humanitarian ties with scientific and educational organizations of the partner country, the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo, the consulate of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation (Astrakhan) and other institutions, ASU concluded a number of agreements and held joint major events and meetings:

In 2019, an agreement was signed with the Joint Turkmen-Russian Secondary School named after A. S. Pushkin, which provides for the implementation of projects in the field of education.

In 2022, an agreement was signed with the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, and a roadmap was jointly developed that provides for the implementation of educational, scientific and cultural projects. In addition, ASU cooperates with a partner university within the framework of the activities of the Commission on Science, Research and Technology of the Association of State Universities and Research Centers of the Caspian Countries.

As a result of the visit of ASU Vice-Rector for International Affairs Angelina Fadina to Ashgabat within the framework of the Russian-Turkmen Business Forum, the university reached agreements on further development of cooperation with educational and scientific organizations of Turkmenistan in priority areas.

“The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan on the official website published the Moscow international university ranking “Three University Missions”, which included Astrakhan State University named after V.N. Tatishchev. This opens up new opportunities for applicants from Turkmenistan to receive higher education at our university, which is recognized at the international level,” Fadina emphasized.

According to her, Turkmenistan is one of the strategic partners of the ASU.

“Strong business and friendly ties, implementation of joint projects, focus on students – citizens of Turkmenistan, who make up the main contingent of foreign students at the university, are the result of painstakingly done work. In this regard, the recommendation of the Astrakhan State University for the education of citizens of Turkmenistan is another step towards strengthening our position in the field of cooperation with educational and scientific organizations of a friendly country,” added the Vice-Rector of the ASU.

Currently, more than 600 students are studying at Astrakhan State University – citizens of Turkmenistan, and over 900 people have become graduates of the university over the past three years.///nCa, February 21, 2023