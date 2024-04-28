News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Minnikhanov thanked Arkadag Berdimuhamedov for supporting cooperation between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan

Minnikhanov thanked Arkadag Berdimuhamedov for supporting cooperation between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan

By

Today, on 28 April 2024, Rais of Tatarstan (President) Rustam Minnikhanov met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The meeting took place in Ashgabat as part of the celebration of the Akhal-Teke Horse Day, the press service of the Rais of Tatarstan reports. 

Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated the National Leader on his own behalf and on behalf of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group on an important date for the Turkmen people.

In addition, the Rais thanked Arkadag for his personal support of the close cooperation between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the upcoming forums in Kazan. Rustam Minnikhanov invited the delegation of Turkmenistan to take part in the 15th anniversary Kazan Forum. ///nCa, 28 April 2024

Related posts:

  1. Rustam Minnikhanov met with Arkadag Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat
  2. President of Tatarstan visits Turkmenistan to join in Independence Day celebrations
  3. Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the President of Tatarstan
  4. Rais of Tatarstan paid a working visit to Turkmenistan
  5. Experience of Tatarstan Innopolis may be replicated in the development of the smart city of Arkadag in Turkmenistan 
  6. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited Tatarstan to participate the KazanSummit2022
  7. President of Tatarstan arrived on a working visit to Turkmenistan
  8. Turkmen leader met with President of Tatarstan
  9. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov invited his Tatarstan counterpart to Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmen leader met with the President of Tatarstan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan