Minnikhanov thanked Arkadag Berdimuhamedov for supporting cooperation between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan

Today, on 28 April 2024, Rais of Tatarstan (President) Rustam Minnikhanov met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The meeting took place in Ashgabat as part of the celebration of the Akhal-Teke Horse Day, the press service of the Rais of Tatarstan reports.

Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated the National Leader on his own behalf and on behalf of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group on an important date for the Turkmen people.

In addition, the Rais thanked Arkadag for his personal support of the close cooperation between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the upcoming forums in Kazan. Rustam Minnikhanov invited the delegation of Turkmenistan to take part in the 15th anniversary Kazan Forum. ///nCa, 28 April 2024