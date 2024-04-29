Iranian Chamber Sees Untapped Potential in Trade with Turkmenistan

The trade turnover between Iran and Turkmenistan stands at US $ 450 million. However, bilateral trade between the two neighboring countries has significant potential. This was stated by the President of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh in Tehran at a meeting on Saturday (27 April) with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov.

According to Hassanzadeh, the expansion of trade between Iran and Turkmenistan relies on establishment of a preferential trade system between the two countries.

There is a big potential for cooperation in tourism and health tourism, the Iran Chamber of Commerce president said.

Iran can also meet the needs of Turkmenistan in the areas of knowledge-based technology, industry, mine and agriculture, he added.

In turn, the Turkmen side noted the significant potential for the development of trade between Iran and Turkmenistan, expressing the readiness of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan to pave the way for further expansion of bilateral trade.

Hailing the high level of Iran Expo 2024, which is currently underway in Tehran, he said that a similar exhibition is held annually in Turkmenistan and the country is willing to see Iranian businessmen in this event. ///nCa, 29 April 2024