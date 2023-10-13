Astrakhan State University and Turkmenistan are strategic partners

Turkmen citizens make up the majority of the foreign student community in ASU

Vice-Rector of the University for International Affairs Angelina Fadina told about the prospects for the development of cooperation between Astrakhan State University named after V. N. Tatishchev and universities of Turkmenistan in the field of education and innovation during the conference “Healthcare, education and sports in the period of the Revival of a new era of a powerful state” in Ashgabat.

Russia and Turkmenistan have been maintaining relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and good-neighborliness for many years, building effective cooperation in various priority areas, including in the socio-humanitarian and educational spheres.

Taking into account the territorial location in the Caspian region, citizens of Turkmenistan are the majority part of foreign students community at the Astrakhan State University.

In February 2023 the Astrakhan State University was included in the list of Russian universities approved by the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, whose diplomas are recognized in the country. This allowed to increase the number of applicants from Turkmenistan in the 2023/2024 academic year.

“So, to date, out of the total number of foreign students, 1,420 people are citizens of Turkmenistan, of whom 1,146 students have enrolled in the 1st year of bachelor’s degree, specialty, master’s degree and secondary vocational education programs,” Fadina noted in her speech.

Astrakhan State University has considerable experience working with students from Turkmenistan, who form the largest community of the Astrakhan branch of the Association of Foreign Students, numbering 67% of the total number of foreigners.

In addition to interacting with Turkmen universities, the Turkmen Language and Culture Center at ASU, which is supported by the Consulate of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan, also provides methodological assistance to the Magtymguly Fragi school in Astrakhan, which was built on the initiative of Turkmenistan in 2019.

The entire package of measures was organized with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, the Consulate of Turkmenistan in Astrakhan, and the Rossotrudnichestvo representative office in Turkmenistan.

Cooperation with the Joint Turkmen-Russian Pushkin School in Ashgabat is also supported. The agreement signed last year with the Magtymguly Turkmen State University allowed to host a series of major events with the participation of researchers, students, and teaching staff.

“Astrakhan State University has ample opportunities and resources to develop and strengthen its strategic partnership with Turkmen educational organizations. Important tools that open up new prospects for cooperation between ASU and Turkmenistan include joint research projects, educational programs (including those leading to a second diploma), additional professional education programs, fundamental and applied research, commercialization of intellectual property, and academic mobility of scientific and pedagogical workers and students in various educational programs. We are ready and open to cooperation within the areas I have outlined today,” the Vice-Rector for International Affairs summed up her remarks.

During the visit to Ashgabat, Astrakhan State University signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a memorandum of cooperation with the International University of Humanities and Development, and a document on cooperation with the Turkmen Agricultural University named after S. A. Niyazov.///nCa, 13 October 2023

