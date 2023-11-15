News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet increases Cargo Transportation by 23.8%

Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet increases Cargo Transportation by 23.8%

By

The Merchant Marine Fleet of Turkmenistan witnessed a significant surge in cargo transportation, with the total volume reaching 1.884 million tons in January-October 2023, marking a 23.8% increase compared to the corresponding period of 2022, according to the official website of the department.

This remarkable achievement reflects the fleet’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its cargo transportation plan, which was successfully executed to 129.9% for January-October 2023.

The cargo turnover reached 789.134 million tons km in January-October 2023, or 20.1% up year-on-year basis. The cargo turnover plan was overfulfilled by 229.2%.

Passenger transportation also experienced a substantial boost, with passenger turnover soaring by 58.7% in January-October 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022, reaching 7,912 million passenger km. This remarkable growth surpassed the plan’s target by 240.9%, demonstrating the fleet’s ability to meet the increasing demand for passenger services.

The fleet transported 3,271 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) during the period, representing a remarkable growth rate of 265.9%. ///nCa, 15 November 2023

 

 

#Merchant_Marine_Fleet_of_Turkmenistan, #transport, #Turkmenistan

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet boosts cargo and passenger transportation
  2. Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine fleet increases freight towards Azerbaijan
  3. Turkmenistan Exceeds Sea and River Cargo Transportation Plan
  4. Turkmen Merchant Marine Fleet announces discounts on services between the ports of Turkmenbashi and Baku
  5. Turkmenbashi International Port Surpasses Half a Billion Tonne-Kilometres in Cargo Turnover
  6. North-South Corridor: Russia-Turkmenistan Cargo Transportation Up 57%
  7. Cargo traffic along the North–South corridor has increased
  8. Russian Railways targets to transport 1 million tons of cargo along the eastern branch of the North–South corridor
  9. Cargo traffic on eastern branch of North-South ITC surges 3.3 times
  10. Turkmenistan and South Korea discuss shipbuilding cooperation to develop national merchant fleet
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan