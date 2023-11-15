52nd National Day of the United Arab Emirates celebrated in Ashgabat

The Ambassador of the UAE to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Alhay Al-Hameli, hosted a reception to mark the 52nd National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

The high-ranking guest at the reception on behalf of the Government of Turkmenistan was Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

Speech by Ambassador Ahmed Alhay Al-Hameli:

I’m glad to welcome His Excellency Rashid Meredov Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of the Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Your Excellences, Head of Diplomatic Missions and Representatives of International Organizations accredited in Turkmenistan,

Dear guests, dear attendees,

I would like to take this wonderful opportunity, celebration of UAE 52nd National Day, to convey greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the President of United Arab Emirates, may Allah keep him safe, and also the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, may Allah bless him, and of Their Highnesses Members of Federal Supreme Council, Rulers of Emirates, and Your Brother His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov the President of Turkmenistan and His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the Leader of Turkmen Nation and Chairman of People’s Council of Turkmenistan.

Emirati-Turkmen relationship constitute an outstanding model of cooperation both on the level of leadership and citizens of the countries. Bilateral state visits take place regularly. On February 11-12, 2023, His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the Leader of Turkmen Nation and Chairman of People’s Council of Turkmenistan visited UAE. On February 19, 2023, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court visited Turkmenistan and meet His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov the President of Turkmenistan.

There is an exceptional development of relationship on every level. In 2022, the volume of bilateral trade turnover reached approximately 1.3 billion dollars (non-oil trade), which is 49% increase. And we are aiming to double it in the nearest future.

In this context, this year, Embassy was seeking to enhance bilateral relationship by strengthening cultural and educational connections between two countries.

In November 2023, His Excellency Ali Rashid Al Nuiami Vice President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Member of Federal National Council and Head of Hedaya Center visited Turkmenistan. Within his stay, His Excellency delivered several lectures on how to prevent and counter extremism ideology.

In September 2023, Embassy established Emirati-Turkmen Library at the Institute of World Languages named after Azady in the presence of delegation from Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. Embassy also organized the visit of Her Excellency Myahri Byashimova Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in UAE and initiated training in terms of Global Exchange Program at the Academy for 10 Turkmen students.

Also this year, two Young Sustainable Development Goals Ambassadors will take part at the Conference of Youth on Climate Change in Dubai.

A lot of attention in bilateral relations development was paid to sport. On June 27, 2023, His Excellency Osama Al Shafar Vice President of International Cycling Union visited Turkmenistan and met His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov the President of Turkmenistan.

This year Turkmenistan also welcomed several sport delegations from UAE, such as Al Whathba Cycling Club and Abu-Dhabi Cycling Club. Abu-Dhabi Cycling Club training camp took place in Ashgabat for 10 days and members of the team confessed they felt themselves at home, since Turkmen side provided the most comfortable conditions.

In terms of Abu-Dhabi cycling week, National Cycling Team of Turkmenistan will take part in Gran in Fondo race.

In cooperation with Olympic village authorities, Embassy organized Emirati-Turkmen Tactical Games, which engaged 150 persons, 40 Turkmen and 3 Emirati sport teams. Tactical Games got massive public attention in media coverage of both countries. Doing this, Embassy is looking forward to bringing Emirati-Turkmen relations to the next level.

Speaking of UAE efforts at international fora, this year on November 30, 2023, UAE will host the 28th Conference of the Parties of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change at Expo City Dubai. With this regards, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the President of UAE, may Allah bless him, announced 2023 “the Year of Sustainability”, under the theme, “Today for Tomorrow”. COP28 will be focusing on several directions, including 4 key pillars:

Developing climate financing mechanism; Loss and damage fund work initiation Effective addressing Food security and water scarcity

140+ World Leaders, 1 100 global VIPs and over 70 000 participants from different backgrounds will join the event in order to find the bold, practical and ambitious solutions to the most pressing global challenge of our time. With that regards, I am happy to mention that His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedow the President of Turkmenistan will take part in COP28 World Climate Action Summit.

United Arab Emirates has emerged as a leading model in the field of sustainable economic development on the global stage. It adopts ambitious strategies aimed at achieving a balance among economic growth, prosperity and environmental preservation. The nation has achieved an unprecedented milestone in its foreign trade during the first half of 2023, hitting over AED 1.239 trillion and marking an increase of 14,4% in comparison with previous year.

The country entered the top 10 most competitive countries in the world for the first time in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2023 ranking and it is expected that UAE economy will grow on 3,4% and non-oil economy already reached 4,5% growth.

The UAE ranked first in the Arab world and 31st globally in the Artificial Intelligence Index. UAE passport held the 1st position globally as of July 2023. According to Arton Capital’s Passport Index, the UAE passport held the 1st position in Arab region and 31st globally, since holder of the UAE’s passport could travel 176 countries offered visa-free travel.

UAE is succeeding in international ranking: the country is on top of 186 international ranking lists and 508 ranking lists for Arab region.

In regards to the space, UAE is going to send first female astronaut to the space and launch the biggest and the most advanced “Mohammed bin Zayed SAT” (MBZ-SAT) satellite in the upcoming 2024.

Thanks to the policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates, may Allah bless him, more than 600 young men and women are engaged in managing positions of governmental authorities of the country. According to UNDP, UAE ranked first as a gender-equal country in the Arab world and eleventh in the world.

UAE under leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the President of United Arab Emirates, may Allah keep him safe, has significant role in the field of relief and humanitarian work, based on continuity of influence by replacing typical relief operations with the implementations of development projects in the interest of the people of the beneficiary countries, such as building houses and hospitals, power plants and drilling wells, which has ensured sustainability of basic resource availability and contribute to improving living conditions in the beneficiary countries. The UAE positions are distinguished by its support of development issues and humanitarian cooperation at the global level, which has earned it a position among the top ten donor countries in the world.

In this regards, UAE is aiming to strive for cultural and inter-religious tolerance. And this led to the establishment of the Abrahamic Family House, which was opened in Abu Dhabi in February 2023. UAE aimed to bring their efforts into live with adopting a historic resolution, during its second presidency at the Security Council in June 2023. Resolution was co-penned by the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, on tolerance and international peace and security that recognizes for the first time that hate speech and extremism can contribute to the outbreak, escalation, and recurrence of conflict.

UAE sticks to its “zero problems” foreign policy safeguarding international peace and security. During its UN Security Council tenure, including two presidencies, the UAE tack played a prominent role in addressing crucial challenges of our time. This included promoting peaceful conflict resolution, prioritizing humanitarian relief, safeguarding peace, addressing global health crises, harnessing innovation, developing the international framework to combat terrorism, supporting gender equality, empowering women.

UAE condemns continuous military actions on the occupied Palestinian territory and killing civil population of both sides. UAE rejects the policy of collective punishment performed by Israel to more than 2,2 mln Palestinians living in Gaza.

UAE warns that daily ignoring of happening will have disruptive consequences not only for Israel and Palestine, but also for future peace and security in the region. Palestinian nation suffered under occupation for a long time and it deserves, as well as the other nations, stable and secure future, in which Gaza children will be able to attend schools, rather than running there for shelter; in which young men and women could bring their input into construction of governmental institutions, rather than searching for their families under the ruins.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the President of United Arab Emirates, may Allah keep him, announced fundraising campaign to the benefit of Gaza strip and ordered to allocate 20 mln USD for emergency aid and set field hospital for 150 beds. In this regards, UAE is supporting resolutions on international legitimacy for establishment of Palestinian state within 1967 borders with the capital in Eastern Jerusalem.

From this platform, we confirm that UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the President of United Arab Emirates, may Allah protect him, and under the constant attention of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, is making its utmost efforts to enhance relations and facilitate cooperation and coordination in all the fields, which encourage development, progress and prosperity and will enable further deepening of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian relationship friendly uniting countries and people of UAE and Turkmenistan.

We are very optimistic in regards to the future development of Emirati-Turkmen relationship, the more so, as those relationships have many promising elements and opportunities, including in oil and gas, renewable energy sectors and others. I pray that Almighty Allah sends further stability, peace and sustainable prosperity to Turkmen people under the leadership of His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov the President of Turkmenistan.

Let peace be with you and may the mercy and blessing of Allah be upon you. ///nCa, 15 November 2023

Here are some photos from the event: