100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye celebrated in Ashgabat

Ambassador of Türkiye to Turkmenistan Togan Oral hosted on a reception on Sunday, 29 October 2023, on occasion of the 100th Anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye.

Here is a full speech of Ambssador Togan Oral at the festive event:

Honorable Orunbasar of the Cabinet of Ministers, Excellencies, Dear citizens living in Turkmenistan, Esteemed members of the Press, Dear Esteemed Guests,

I am honored and happy to host you here at the Turkish Embassy Residence in our Ancestral Homeland, Turkmenistan, at this historical event where we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye.

It was not a coincidence that the Republic was declared on October 29, 1923, after the national War of Independence, which we waged under the leadership of our Great Leader Ataturk, the war which the architect of our Republic successfully won and occupying forces were cleared from our homeland.

The young Ottoman officer Gazi Mustafa Kemal, who spent his short life fighting on the fronts all over the empire, knew that the way to build a modern future for the Turkish nation was through the Republic being the form of government of the new Turkish State.

When we look back exactly a century later from our geography in fires where blood and tears have still not subsided, we can better understand the value of Atatürk’s foresight today.

It gives us justified pride to see that we have succeeded in raising our Republic, which Atatürk called “my greatest work”, above the level of contemporary civilizations, which was also the goal set by Atatürk, as it turns 100 today.

100 years ago, the Turkish nation, which emerged victorious from its epic struggle against imperialism, exploitation, oppression and ignorance and became a source of hope for all oppressed nations under captivity, is helping to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in its region and the world day by day thanks to the gains of 100 years of Republic experience.

At this point, I would like to share with you the message of our President, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the 100th Anniversary of our Republic.

“Dear Citizens,

Distinguished Guests,

I greet you with my most heartfelt feelings, affection and respect.

On the occasion of 29 October Republic Day, I would like to congratulate wholeheartedly our citizens living across the world.

On behalf of my country and my nation, I would like to thank all our friends and guests who share our joy of celebration by being with us.

Today, we are elated and proud to have reached the Centenary of the Republic.

At this turning point in our glorious history, I commemorate all our heroes who pioneered the establishment of our new state, first and foremost the founder of the Republic, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and wish Allah’s mercy upon them.

I wish Allah’s mercy upon all our glorious martyrs and veterans, who shed their blood for the homeland for a thousand years.

I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has served our homeland, nation and state for centuries, with their belief in “the Eternal State”.

The Republic of Türkiye, whose centenary we celebrate with great joy, is the last state we established on these lands.

The journey of our nation from the past to the future continued on to this day, from the Seljuks to the Ottomans, and from the Ottomans to the Republic of Türkiye.

The Republic of Türkiye has accumulated all of our state tradition of two thousand and two hundred years, as symbolized by the 16 stars in the Presidential Seal.

With the inspiration we draw from our deep-rooted history and ancestral values, we endeavour to prepare our Republic for its new century, by further strengthening it.

It is our highest duty to ensure that the Republic, which was born as “the protector of those in need” in the words of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, live on forever.

With this understanding, we have led our country from success to success, from victory to victory in the last 22 years.

We have taken steps to raise our Republic above the level of contemporary civilisations through investments, and by overcoming century-old negligence and deficiencies.

We have implemented historical reforms in every field, from democracy to economy, from security to justice, from education to health, from agriculture to foreign policy.

With the Presidential Government system, we have turned into a reality the ideal voiced by Gazi Mustafa Kemal that “THE PURPOSE AND GOAL OF THE NATIONAL STRUGGLE IS TO ENSURE AND SUSTAIN THE FULL INDEPENDENCE AND UNCONDITIONAL SOVEREIGNTY OF THE NATION”, almost after a century.

By removing the walls between the state and the nation, we ensured that the people and the Republic were united.

We ensured the unification of democracy and the Republic, thanks to our victorious struggle against the circles of tutelage.

And now, we are working tirelessly to make the second century of the Republic the century of our nation in the world, by pursuing the goal of the “Century of Türkiye”.

With our growing economy, strengthening democracy, increasing reputation, expanding sphere of influence, and our principled and visionary foreign policy, we continue to be “the protector of those in need”, all over the world.

We are pleased to see that every achievement of Türkiye is being followed with hope by all the oppressed people in our region and in the world.

We are determined to glorify the ideal of a great and powerful Türkiye, regardless of the malevolent circles, at home and abroad.

Despite the terrorist organisations that serve as the weapons of the imperialists…

Despite the invaders who pursue the intrigues of the last century…

And despite those who are ambitious but incompetent, and who are disturbed by the successes of our country…

In short, despite all the enemies of our nation and country, with Allah’s will, we shall bring to life the Century of Türkiye, as we have fulfilled all our other objectives.

May Allah be on our side and help us.

With these sentiments and thoughts in mind, I would like to wholeheartedly congratulate all our citizens living in Türkiye and abroad, on the Republic Day.

May the soul of all our martyrs rest in peace!

I wish you a happy centenary of the Republic!

I wish you good health.”

Excellencies,

Dear Guests,

As Ambassador in Ashgabat for the last four years, I proudly represent my country, the Republic of Türkiye, whose 100th anniversary we celebrate together today.

As I approach the end of my term of office in Turkmenistan, it will be an unforgettable memory that the Republic Reception I hosted for the last time coincided with the 100th Anniversary of our Republic.

It is a source of happiness for me to have performed my first Ambassadorial duty in our sister Turkmenistan, which we regard as our Ancestral Homeland.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all Turkmen officials and brotherly Turkmen people, especially the National Leader of the Turkmen People, H.E. Mr. Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov, and the President, H.E. Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, for the support they have provided to our Embassy in our work to further develop and strengthen the relations between our countries, and for the sincere friendship they have shown to me and my family.

Participating in the extremely successful official visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Türkiye, on the days when we celebrated the 100th anniversary of our Republic, was a very meaningful gift presented to me as I approached the end of my term of office.

Of course, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, our dear friends, who made Ashgabat beautiful and turned it into an unforgettable place for me, my wife Dunya and my son Can, who joined our family here.

I would like to thank all of you very much for sharing the enthusiasm of the 100th anniversary of our Republic with us.

To Many More Centuries!

Long live the Republic of Türkiye!

Thank you for listening.

Here are some photos from the event:

nCa, 30 October 2023

