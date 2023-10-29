From Independence to the Future: 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye

Fahrettin Altun, Head of the Communications Department under the Administration of the President of Türkiye

Today, 100 years ago, against those who wanted to bury in history our 900-year existence on the Anatolian lands, our people, with the last of their strength, after long battles such as Canakkale or Kutul-Amare, began a national struggle and brought it to victory. The Republic of Türkiye, our third great state in Anatolia, built in the spirit of independence, is a great work of the spirit of unity and solidarity, which led our struggle for independence to victory, which includes many stages and struggles.

With the proclamation of the formation of the Republic of Türkiye, a period of comprehensive revival began – from education to the economy. During this period, the foundations of many of our successes were laid, of which Türkiye was proud in the world. Agriculture, industry, education, healthcare, transport, democratic rights and freedoms, as well as many other areas that will raise the standard of living of our nation, were literally mobilized so that the Turkish nation and the Turkish state could stand on their own feet.

Our nation has proudly brought our Republic to its 100th anniversary, having survived many troubles and overcome many great obstacles one after another. Over the past 20 years, thanks to the accumulation of the centuries-old history of the Republic and the vision put forward by our Esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the doors of the new century have been opened to properly reward the efforts and sacrifices that our people have made for the independence and future of Türkiye. Numerous revolutionary works, services and investments have been aççomplished in all areas so that our country will achieve its goals, our nation will realize its dreams and build a great and powerful Türkiye.

In this context, first of all, the national will was strengthened and democracy took root. Our beloved people got the opportunity to live safely on their native land, and our people got the opportunity to live in peace today and look forward to the future with hope. In addition, thanks to the progress made in production and employment thanks to infrastructure investments throughout the country, the economy grew and our country was enriched together with all its members. Thanks to the expansion of production, access to jobs in all spheres – from industry to agriculture – has become easier. With the understanding “Let people live so that the state lives”, social support was increased and all our citizens in need were covered. On the other hand, the introduction of the presidential system of government led to a major reform of the state mechanism, which was the answer to the search for two centuries ago. The strength of our State, the glory of our flag and the prestige of our nation have been increased through the adoption of an active and effective security policy, as well as an entrepreneurial and humanitarian approach to foreign policy.

Of course, these initiatives, which accelerated the success of our country in many areas – from healthcare to education, from technology to the defense industry, from foreign policy to culture and art – were not easy for us. Despite the epidemics and wars that have shaken the global governance and economic system to its foundations, we have fought hard to prepare our country for a major breakthrough in its strong infrastructure. We have fought against many threats that have attacked our borders and jeopardized the safety of the life and property of the Turkish people. In addition to global crises, we have strengthened our strength in all areas, turning the double standards and embargoes we have faced into an opportunity. Overcoming all these obstacles, we have carried out one after another our revolution in the field of democracy and development.

Undoubtedly, the fruits of Türkiye’s recent breakthroughs have begun to appear in all areas, from education to healthcare, security to justice, transport to energy, agriculture to sports. These breakthroughs will eliminate the shortcomings of the first century of the Republic and complete preparations for the second century. Türkiye has become a growing, developing, strengthening, and enriching country, one where its people can look forward to the future with hope and where it is followed, rather than follows, on the world stage.

As the world undergoes a historic transformation and faces new and urgent challenges, this anniversary is more than just a change in the calendar. It marks the beginning of the second century of our state, and it has a deeper meaning. With this understanding, we have called the breakthrough that will bring our Republic to the level we dream of as a nation in the political, economic, social, and diplomatic fields the “Century of Türkiye.” This breakthrough is our greatest legacy, which we will build on all the achievements of our country and civilization and leave to future generations.

With our “Centenary of Türkiye” program, we are entering the 100th anniversary of our republic with great hopes and goals together with our people. In this direction, firstly, we will preserve the achievements of our country, brought by great sacrifices and efforts. Nevertheless, we will strengthen the will of our country to have the voice and make decisions at the global level. By increasing our political and economic power, we will continue to rise to the top among the largest economies in the world. We will provide each of our citizens with the rights, freedoms and prosperity they deserve.

We are determined to turn the second century of our republic into an “era of progress, not compensation.” With this motivation, under the leadership of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will not give up work to take our country to a new level in all areas with the vision of the 100th anniversary of Türkiye and make this beloved homeland entrusted to us by our ancestors live forever.

As Türkiye, leaving behind our first century with all its troubles and achievements, we honor with gratitude and mercy the memory of our martyrs and veterans, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal, the commander-in-chief of our Liberation War and the founder of our Republic, who gave their lives for this land to become their Homeland. We remember with grace and gratitude all our heroes who gave us this homeland, where we breathe freely.

I congratulate our entire nation on the Republic Day! ///nCa, 29 October 2023 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan)

#Türkiye, #100th_anniversary_of_Türkiye