Turkmenistan and Türkiye Move Towards Smoother Trade

On 6 May 2024, representatives from Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service and Türkiye’s Ministry of Customs and Trade met online.

The meeting discussed a draft agreement for a Simplified Customs Corridor (CPC) and a protocol establishing a Joint Customs Committee, according to Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service.

The CPC would enable Turkmenistan and Türkiye to electronically exchange preliminary information on goods being transported under their respective Customs Codes. This information would be used to expedite customs clearance procedures in the importing country.

The Joint Customs Committee would aim to strengthen and streamline customs cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in accordance with existing bilateral customs agreements.

Turkmenistan highlighted Türkiye’s position as a key import destination, with customs data showing a steady increase in bilateral trade.

In this regard, the parties stressed the expediency of creating a Joint Customs Committee and a Simplified Customs Corridor. ///nCa, 9 May 2024

 

 

