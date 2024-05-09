A new cement plant and a water treatment plant launched in Turkmenistan

On Wednesday, 8 May 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the inauguration ceremony of new facilities in the Akhal province, including the second stage of the Baherden cement plant with a capacity of 1 million tons per year and a water treatment plant in the village of Yashlyk with a capacity of 30,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Baherden Cement Plant Phase II

The Baherden Cement Plant, commissioned in 2005, is one of the largest such enterprises in the Central Asian region.

The second stage of the industrial giant with an annual capacity of 1 million tons of cement was built by the private Turkmen company Beýik bina. The Ministry of Industry and Construction Production acts as a client of the project.

The project involved the German engineering company KHD Humboldt Wedag.

The newly launched stage with 1 million-ton annual capacity is equipped by cutting-edge equipment, ensuring the plant adheres to international standards for production of PC-400, PC-500, PC-600, and sulfate-resistant Portland cement.

The plant provides comprehensive work environment for 250 employees.

KHD Humboldt Wedag’s role in the project deserves special recognition.

Their expertise in equipment supply, process design, and project management for the global cement industry played a pivotal role in the plant’s successful expansion. This collaboration’s success is further emphasized by the certificate awarded to the new plant.

This certification verifies that the installed equipment and engineering work by KHD Humboldt Wedag fully adheres to a stringent set of international standards, including:

German industrial standards (DIN)

cement industry standards

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards

ISO standards.

Special attention, as in other similar enterprises, is paid to the environmental friendliness of production and compliance with all necessary standards.

President handed over the governor of the Akhal province the keys to the new cars.

During his speech at the opening ceremony, the head of state highlighted further developments planned for the Akhal province, including the construction of a plant for the production of ceramic materials in the Baherden district and a water treatment plant in Tejen city with a daily capacity of 30,000 cubic meters of water. These facilities will be commissioned this year.

Water treatment plant in the village of Yashlyk

Following the inauguration of the Baherden Cement Plant, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov participated in the commissioning ceremony of a new water treatment plant. Located in the village of Yashlyk, Ak Bugday district, this facility boasts a daily treatment capacity of 30,000 cubic meters of water.

The Head of State visited the Water Treatment Facility Management Center located in the administrative building.

This central hub plays a crucial role in managing the distribution of purified drinking water, ensuring it reaches designated locations in the appropriate volumes. The Center also possesses the capability to regulate water flow as needed.

The laboratory, which is part of the complex structure, controls the preparation of chemicals used for water purification (mixing solutions of aluminum sulfate and sodium hypochlorite) in accordance with established standards.

The new complex is equipped with modern specialized equipment from Turkmen and foreign manufacturers. Water from the Karakum River undergoes a multi-stage purification process. First, it enters a reservoir for pre-settling, followed by mechanical filtration utilizing specialized gratings.

Next, pumps transport the water to the treatment facility itself. Aeration comes first, naturally enriching the water with oxygen. This is followed by a demineralization stage, effectively removing elements like iron and manganese. After settling once more, the water undergoes chemical purification before further filtration through sand and coal filters.

Finally, the purified water is disinfected using sodium hypochlorite and stored in four tanks. From these reservoirs, clean drinking water is delivered not only to the village of Yashlyk but also to nearby villages.

In addition, clean drinking water is supplied to the village of Gyavers and the settlements located in its vicinity.

The plant accommodates a fully equipped chemical and bacteriological laboratory. This lab utilizes cutting-edge technology, including a spectrophotometer capable of performing over 50 tests. These tests analyze the water’s composition for various elements and determine its hardness. A turbidimeter measures water clarity, while a heated magnetic mixer facilitates the preparation of essential chemical reagents. Analytical scales, a pH meter for measuring water acidity, and a dryer for laboratory glassware complete the impressive laboratory setup.

The sediment formed during water purification is treated accordingly. This is done by means of special equipment, including a decanter designed for dehydration, thickening and drying of sediment.

The President’s visit concluded with him presenting keys to new vehicles designated for use within the water treatment industry.

Speech by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the opening ceremony of the second stage of the Bäherden cement plant

Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!



In independent Turkmenistan, social infrastructure facilities and industrial complexes are regularly opened, which has now become a tradition. And we gathered again on this occasion – the launch ceremony of the second stage of the Bäherden cement plant in the Baherden district of the Akhal province.



Today we will also take part in the ceremonial commissioning of a water treatment plant in the village of Yashlyk, Ak Bugday district, Akhal province, and will donate about 200 modern buses, which will provide residents of the region with high-quality passenger services.



Dear friends! Dear ceremony participants!



I sincerely congratulate you on these wonderful events!



Dear friends! Dear participants of the ceremony!



Today, in the era of the Renaissance of the new epoch of the powerful state, we are implementing targeted program measures for the socio-economic development of the country, in particular, to increase the dynamics of the spheres of the national economy. Their scale, determined by the Program “Revival of the new era of the powerful state: National Program for the Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022–2052” and the Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Country in 2022–2028, also covers the industrial and construction-production sectors – one of the largest sectors of the economy of our state.



Thanks to the diligence and dedicated work of industrialists, the country’s construction sites are supplied with high-quality domestic materials, in particular, cement products, which are produced by our specialized factories – Bäherden, Balkan and Lebap – based on innovative technologies of the latest generation. It fully complies with international standards and is in great demand in the domestic and foreign markets.



We have formed a diversified construction production, in modern clusters of which priority is given to expanding the range and increasing the volume of manufactured goods. Special attention is paid to the effective development of investments in the construction industry and increasing the production potential of enterprises.



At the same time, new specialized facilities are being built, which are equipped with innovative technologies and are capable of producing high-quality products from local raw materials that meet international standards. One of them is a modern enterprise, which we are opening today in a festive atmosphere.



The facility was built by a member of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan – the individual enterprise “Beýik bina” – by order of the country’s Ministry of Industry and Construction Production and is equipped with advanced equipment designed in leading countries of the world, which in turn will optimize production processes and produce high-quality products.



The enterprise, which is a complex of an administrative building and 48 structures, is designed to produce 1 million tons of high-quality cement products, including sulfate-resistant ones, according to international standards. The second stage of the Bäherden cement plant provides all conditions for the work and leisure of about 250 employees.



Dear friends!



I am firmly convinced that the industrialists of the independent neutral Fatherland will continue to work selflessly for the development of the country, supplying construction sites and citizens with high-quality building materials.



Dear friends! Dear ceremony participants!



Among the priorities of state policy is providing the population with clean drinking water. In this regard, effective measures are being taken to maintain an uninterrupted supply of high-quality clean water to the regions of our country. And today, in the village of Yashlyk, Ak Bugday district, Akhal province, a water treatment facility with a capacity of 30 thousand cubic meters of water per day, which has advanced technologies from the leading countries of the world, is being put into operation. We will continue to work effectively on the construction of new and reconstruction of existing water treatment facilities and water supply systems in the regions.



Dear friends!



This year we also intend to launch an enterprise for the production of finishing ceramic materials in the Baherden district of Akhal province and a water treatment plant in the city of Tedjen in the same region with a capacity of 30 thousand cubic meters of water per day. In addition, it is planned to open many social and housing infrastructure facilities in Akhal province. In short, we will successfully continue program measures for the comprehensive development of our regions and the creation of new industries that meet the requirements of the time.



Dear friends! Dear ceremony participants!



Once again, I sincerely congratulate everyone on the solemn events that marked the year of “The Fount of the Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” – the opening of the second stage of the Bäherden cement plant in the Baherden district of the Akhal province, a water treatment plant in the village of Yashlyk in the Ak Bugday district of the Akhal province, as well as on the transfer to the residents of the region the modern buses as a gift.



I wish you good health, a prosperous and happy life, and great success in your work! ///nCa, 9 May 2024 (photo credit – TDH)