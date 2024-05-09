Afghanistan to increase electricity imports from neighboring countries

Afghanistan is set to increase its reliance on electricity imports from neighboring Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Iran in 2024, according to the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) electric power company.

DABS reports that Afghanistan imported approximately 5.76 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity during the past year (1402 solar year). Building on this strategy, contracts have already been secured with the aforementioned countries, aiming to boost imports to 6.7 billion kilowatt-hours in 2024, as reported by TOLO News.

Last year, Afghanistan imported $105 million worth of electricity from Uzbekistan, $71 million from Tajikistan, $64 million from Turkmenistan, and $48 million from Iran.

While imports are a key solution, DABS also highlights domestic infrastructure development. In 2023, contracts were signed for a total of 104 electric power projects, with a combined value exceeding 3 billion Afghanis. These projects includes reconstruction of a substation in Balkh province’s Chamtal district, completion of the Shibergan-Desht-Alwan power supply project, construction and installation of the Nur-ul-Jihad substation, transfer of the 220 kilovolt Ghazni-Kandahar power line.

Furthermore, work is anticipated to commence on the CASA-1000 project. This initiative aims to transmit electricity from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, with Afghanistan serving as a transit corridor.

The Noor ul-Jihad substation project in Herat, a joint effort with Turkmenistan, holds particular significance. This modernization project is expected to alleviate electricity shortages in Afghanistan’s Northwestern region. ///nCa, 9 May 2024