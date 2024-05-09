Turkmenistan and Afghanistan to form working groups to implement the TAPI project

The Chief Executive Director of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd, Muhammetmyrat Amanov, met in Kabul with the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan, Shahabuddin Delawar.

During the meeting, issues related to the implementation of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project were discussed, according to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan.

As Delaware noted, the development of relations with Turkmenistan is one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

“The implementation of the TAPI project will benefit not only the Afghans, but also for the benefit of the three countries and the whole of Afghanistan,” he said.

Both sides talked about speeding up the work and it was agreed that they will form working groups to enhance coordination of all aspects of the project.

The Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum expressed gratitude for the constant support provided by the leadership of Turkmenistan to the TAPI project, and also promised all possible support from his side. ///nCa, 9 May 2024