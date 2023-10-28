UNICEF and Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan work together to strengthen gender-responsive education skills of teachers

27 October 2023, Ashgabat – UNICEF and the Ministry of Education re-joined efforts to strengthen the national capacity in Gender Responsive Education. In continuation of the capacity building initiative that started last year, a five-day “Seminar on the practical application of improved teaching methods to promote gender equality in secondary schools” was held from 23-27 October 2023 at the National Institute of Education. 24 teachers from all velayats and Ashgabat city participated in the training. The activity is part of the efforts to make the education of children a vehicle for strengthening gender equality and inclusion for current and future generations.

The national specialists participating in the training strengthened their competencies in gender-responsive classroom and school management, development of learning materials, interpersonal skills, gender-responsive language and education monitoring. During the training, the participants had the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge to the practical cases from their daily teaching experiences. The seminar also reflected the international norms on gender equality and the integration of these norms in national legislation and development plans. The training not only enriched the participants ‘knowledge on gender equality in education but also strengthened their skills in interactive teaching methods, such as group discussions and team presentations.

The initiative was organized in the framework of the National Action Plan for Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025 and contributes to the achievement of SDG targets 4.5 and 4.7.

The event showed that there is a strong interest in the development of gender-responsive education skills and information materials in Turkmenistan. UNICEF support will continue with the development of three Gender-responsive education toolkits for teachers, parents, and pupils in cooperation with the Ministry of Education. ///UNICEF Turkmenistan