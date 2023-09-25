This week the Presidents of the Central Asian countries will meet with the Chancellor of Germany

On Friday, 29 September 2023, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will meet in Berlin with the presidents of five Central Asian states – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to the Press and Information Department of the Federal Government.

The five heads of Central Asian states, at the invitation of the Federal Chancellor, will meet for the first time in this format with one of the EU member states to exchange views.

The focus of the joint working lunch will be on strengthening regional and economic cooperation as well as connectivity issues that are important for the region and for Germany, the press release notes.

Also, on 28 September, Scholz will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. And after the 5+1 meeting, bilateral talks with the Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are scheduled for 29 September.

It is expected that a wide range of topics will be discussed during the talks, including bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of economic and energy policy.

Earlier, it was reported that on 29 September, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet in Berlin with the Presidents of Central Asian countries. ///nCa, 25 September 2023

