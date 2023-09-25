News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » This week the Presidents of the Central Asian countries will meet with the Chancellor of Germany

This week the Presidents of the Central Asian countries will meet with the Chancellor of Germany

By

On Friday, 29 September 2023, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz will meet in Berlin with the presidents of five Central Asian states – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to the Press and Information Department of the Federal Government.

The five heads of Central Asian states, at the invitation of the Federal Chancellor, will meet for the first time in this format with one of the EU member states to exchange views.

The focus of the joint working lunch will be on strengthening regional and economic cooperation as well as connectivity issues that are important for the region and for Germany, the press release notes.

Also, on 28 September, Scholz will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. And after the 5+1 meeting, bilateral talks with the Presidents of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan are scheduled for 29 September.

It is expected that a wide range of topics will be discussed during the talks, including bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of economic and energy policy.

Earlier, it was reported that on 29 September, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet in Berlin with the Presidents of Central Asian countries. ///nCa, 25 September 2023

#Central_Asia, #Germany, #Frank-Walter-Steinmeier,

 

Related posts:

  1. Presidents of the Central Asian countries to travel Germany next week
  2. Foreign Ministers of Japan and Central Asian countries will meet next week in Tokyo
  3. FMs of Russia and Central Asian countries will meet in Samarkand next week
  4. Leaders of the Central Asian countries to meet in Kyrgyzstan soon
  5. Digital technologies to be discussed at Economic Forum of Central Asian countries
  6. Central Asian Transport Ministers to Meet in Dushanbe for First Time
  7. President of Kyrgyzstan met with FMs of the Central Asian countries
  8. Foreign Minister of China to tour Central Asian countries
  9. Foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries discuss preparations for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of state
  10. Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan note the development of a constructive political dialogue between their countries
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan