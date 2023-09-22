Oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan: development priorities

Batyr Amanov, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is on the threshold of a significant, truly fateful date – the 32nd anniversary of independence. Over the years of sovereign development, Turkmenistan has achieved impressive success in socio-economic development. The oil and gas industry, being one of the leading sectors of the national economy, plays an important role in strengthening the country’s economic independence.

Turkmenistan’s energy policy under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is focused on the comprehensive development of the fuel and energy complex and its dynamic integration into the international energy system. Large-scale investment projects in the country’s oil and gas sector are not only of great economic importance, but also play a significant role in strengthening regional and global energy security.

Turkmenistan, with its rich hydrocarbon deposits, is committed to establishing business contacts with leading oil and gas companies and reputable financial institutions, as well as significantly expanding the geography of its energy supplies.

As President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasizes, we are carrying out major systematic work to develop the oil and gas industry and diversify routes for transporting natural gas to foreign markets. In accordance with the state energy strategy, the hydrocarbon potential of our country is realized in the interests of the people of Turkmenistan and other peoples of the planet. Practical measures taken in this direction are yielding positive results.

Being one of the energy countries in the world, Turkmenistan pays special attention to the creation of a new energy security architecture that meets the conditions and requirements of the time. The availability of inexpensive, reliable, environmentally friendly energy sources is of great importance for the rapid development of all states and the well-being of their people. The efforts of the international community are aimed at achieving this goal of the third millennium.

National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has repeatedly expressed Turkmenistan’s position on relevant issues at meetings of the UN General Assembly and other international forums.

The effective initiatives of Hero-Arkadag received the full support of the international community and were supported by the UN Resolutions “Reliable and stable transit of energy resources and its role in ensuring sustainable development and international cooperation” adopted in 2008 and 2013.

Today, the international initiatives of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan are successfully continued by Arkadagly Serdar.

At the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan proposed a resolution on stable and reliable energy mobility. The draft resolution provides for the possibility of hosting the International Forum on Sustainable Energy for All in Turkmenistan in 2025. The forum would promote global efforts to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy sources, and to take stock of the UN Decade of Sustainable Energy for All, 2014-2024.

Turkmenistan attaches particular importance to energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, and is ready to cooperate with interested parties to develop and implement energy-saving technologies and renewable energy sources.

Diversifying the routes for exporting Turkmen natural gas to foreign markets is a key priority of Turkmenistan’s energy strategy.

As a result of geological research carried out over the years of independence, with the production of industrial gas flow from the Galkynysh gas field, it was discovered that Turkmenistan has huge underground reserves of hydrocarbon resources.

The reserves of the Galkynysh field, together with the Yashlar and Garaköl fields, are estimated at about 27 trillion cubic meters. The industrialization of the Galkynysh gas field, which ranks second in the world in terms of gas reserves, is one of the large-scale investment projects related to increasing the gas base of the industry.

The Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline, the source of which is the Galkynysh gas field, was opened on

14 December 2009 with the participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. This date became an unforgettable event for workers in the oil and gas complex of our country. It is from this day that the Day of Workers in the Oil and Gas Industry and Geology is celebrated on 14 December every year.

Today, Turkmen natural gas is sent to foreign markets via the Dovletabat-Deryalyk, Korpedzhe-Gurtguyi and Dovletabat-Khangeran gas pipelines. Such a large-scale project as the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline, through which Turkmen gas is supplied to a friendly country, can be considered as a contribution of our state to the development of international energy cooperation.

The commissioning of the East-West gas pipeline, with an annual capacity of 30 billion cubic meters, has united all of Turkmenistan’s gas pipelines into a single system. This has created an important condition for the export of Turkmen energy resources to international markets through the Caspian Sea.

On the eve of the 32nd anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave a historic lesson at the Ruhyýet Palace in Arkadag. In his speech, Hero-Arkadag noted that “the country’s oil and gas complex is the main source of strengthening economic independence, increasing the level of well-being of the people, and creating powerful, diversified industries. Turkmenistan is an exporter of natural gas and electricity. Of particular importance in this area is the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, which is one of the largest projects of the century.”

Indeed, the TAPI project is another practical step in the implementation of Turkmenistan’s energy strategy, the key aspects of which are the comprehensive modernization of the national fuel and energy complex, increasing its potential for the future, and creating new systems for transporting energy resources to the world market.

The TAPI project is intended not only to ensure the supply of Turkmen natural gas to the countries of South Asia, but also to become a key factor in strengthening economic partnerships and promoting peace and stability in the region.

In particular, TAPI will help resolve such important issues as the peaceful restoration of neighboring Afghanistan, improving its socio-economic structure, creating new jobs and improving the living standards of neighboring people.

Currently, the raw material base for exporting Turkmen natural gas in various directions is being strengthened, and its structure is developing.

Evidence of this is the phased development of the Galkynysh gas field.

Under the wise leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan is prioritizing prospecting and exploration work in order to identify rich deposits, increase the volume of production and processing of hydrocarbons, create various routes for the delivery of Turkmen energy resources to world markets, use innovations in oil and gas production, intensify drilling and capital repairs of wells, including through the attraction of specialized foreign companies and investments.

Turkmenistan is also working to satisfy the growing domestic demand for energy resources, which is being driven by the dynamic pace of development of the country’s leading economic sectors, including oil and gas, chemical, electric power, construction industry, etc.

The implementation of new projects in the gas industry is one of the key vectors of Turkmenistan’s state policy. In accordance with the economic strategy of the President of Turkmenistan, diversifying the entire national economic complex is aimed at increasing the volume and expanding the range of manufactured products that are in high demand abroad.

For this purpose, the capacity of production facilities specializing in the deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials is being gradually increased. An example of this is the polymer plant in Kiyanly, which produces various natural gas processing products, as well as the gasoline production plant in Ahal.

Along with increasing oil and gas production, strengthening the raw material base of the industry, creating a multi-variant system for transporting Turkmen energy resources to world markets, much attention is paid to the technical and technological equipment of enterprises in the energy sector, and mutually beneficial cooperation with enterprises processing hydrocarbon raw materials.

The work carried out in the field of oil production in the country can be considered as another direction in ensuring the economic independence of neutral Turkmenistan.

In this regard, the State Concern “Türkmennebit” carries out important activities.

Today, Turkmen oil workers, along with the development of traditional oil wells, successfully extract reserves of oil from deeper layers.

The oil is produced from carefully developed deposits such as Uzynada, Barsagelmez, Goturdepe, Northern Goturdepe, Gamyshlydja, Keymir, Altyguyi.

Along with the land part of Turkmenistan, marine sectors located in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea are also developing.

With the successful implementation of these tasks, a favorable investment environment is created and legal conditions are ensured based on the Law of Turkmenistan “On Hydrocarbon Resources”.

Turkmen geologists are working to search and discover deposits rich in oil and gas, groundwater, mineral resources and construction materials on the territory of Turkmenistan.

Over the years of independence, Turkmen geologists have done a lot of work to study the subsoil of the country and its resources, create and develop a reliable mineral resource base, which ensures long-term and reliable operation of existing industrial enterprises and increases their capacity.

As a result of geological research carried out over the past ten years, the Galkynysh, Yashlar, , as well as Zälki-Derweze, Garajaowlak and other fields rich in natural gas and gas condensate were discovered, considered the largest in the world, and their reserves were explored.

The Uzynada gas condensate field, located in the southwest of the country, has also been discovered and requires deep drilling.

On the basis of discovered deposits and the created raw material base, large industrial enterprises of the fuel and energy complex, which is a powerful sector of the country’s economy, have been built and are successfully operating.

During the years of independence, Turkmen geologists have done a lot of work to search for and study drinking, mineral and industrial waters. To date, a total of 107 deposits of underground drinking water have been discovered and confirmed including Sunche, Kelete, Kaahka in Ahal province; Takhtabazar-I, Soyunaly, Batyz-I in Mary province; Halach-II, Dostluk in Lebap province; Chilmammetgum, Orta- Sumbar in Balkan province; Shavat, Shasenem-I in Dashoguz province. These reservoirs fully supply water to the population, industrial enterprises and pastures. In addition, 14 mineral and 6 industrial water deposits have been discovered, and their reserves have been confirmed.

Based on geological work, Gaurdak sulfur, Aryk and Sakyrtma celestine, Gyzylgain kaolin, Tuvergyr coal, Oglanly bentonite, cement raw materials of the Balkhan Mountains, Kopetdag and Koytendag, Myane quartz sandstone, Guvly table salt and a number of other sand and gravel deposits were discovered and explored, which contributes strengthening the economic power of Turkmenistan.

Thanks to the discovery of various types of raw material reserves, a number of industrial enterprises were put into operation, which have great prospects in the development of various sectors of the economy. They include the cement plants of Baherden, Kelete, Balkan, Lebap, the Garlyk Mining and Potassium Plant, the ‘Türkmen aýna önümleri’ [Turkmen glass products] plant, the granite and marble plant in Ovadandepe, and the Garabogazsulfat and Guwlyduz enterprises.

With its massive energy reserves, Turkmenistan is investing heavily in modern oil and gas processing facilities and expanding its export routes to bring its resources to global markets for the benefit of all humanity.

In this regard, the production capacity of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries of the State Concern “Türkmennebit” [Turkmen oil] is constantly increasing. Currently, the complex of plants produces motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation, lighting and technical kerosene, liquefied gas, motor oils and various types of polypropylene, calcined coke, petroleum coke, road and construction bitumen, polypropylene coatings of various thicknesses and other petrochemical products.

The capacity of the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries and the Seydi oil refinery will be analyzed in detail, promising directions for their development will be determined, as well as the optimal range of petroleum products, taking into account modern requirements and demand on the world market.

Turkmenistan has been actively developing relations with foreign companies in recent years, focusing the world community’s attention on issues of energy security.

The joint work of Turkmen and foreign specialists, leading manufacturers from Europe, Asia, and America, is contributing to the achievement of these goals by establishing direct productive contacts, launching new projects, and sharing insights into global trends and prospects for the development of the industry.

Industry exhibitions, meetings, and conferences held annually serve as an effective platform for widely popularizing the achievements of the domestic fuel and energy complex and promoting international cooperation in the relevant field.

These large specialized forums, aimed at strengthening and expanding cooperation in the field of energy, are held not only in the traditional format, but also online, with the participation of delegates from dozens of countries around the world. The events are attended by representatives of government agencies, relevant ministries and departments, the world’s leading oil and gas business institutions, financial institutions, authoritative international organizations, diplomatic and scientific communities, and foreign experts.

During the forums, such current topics as ensuring global energy security, production, transportation and final consumption of energy resources, principles of relationships with interested partners, prospects for the development of energy diplomacy, alternative energy, innovative technologies and know-how in hydrocarbon production, reducing methane and associated emissions are discussed.

One of Turkmenistan’s main goals is to develop licensed blocks of the Turkmen section of the Caspian Sea through foreign investment under Production Sharing Agreements. To achieve this goal, Turkmenistan has created a favorable investment climate in the financial, economic, and legislative aspects, which is continuously being improved in accordance with international requirements.

Turkmenistan also discusses issues related to optimizing oil and gas production in new fields by attracting foreign investment, developing offshore complexes in the Turkmen part of the Caspian Sea, and expanding connections between the country’s specialists and representatives of foreign companies that manufacture oil industry equipment and investment institutions.

As an example, we can note the International Conference, “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan”, which was held 27 times, as well as the international road shows held abroad repeatedly to attract foreign investment in the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan.

This activity is clear evidence of the growing attention of the world business community to the developing oil and gas market of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan’s long-term plans for its gas chemical and oil refining industries prioritize environmental protection. In developing its natural resources, Turkmenistan demonstrates a commitment to rational use, environmental stewardship, and important international initiatives on energy security in the region and the world. This is evident in the industrial facilities being commissioned, where compliance with environmental standards is given special importance.

In this context, Turkmenistan is ready to further expand and intensify cooperation with international organizations to minimize environmental risks in energy extraction, introduce effective protective technologies into the production cycle, and apply modern management solutions. The work currently being carried out in the country in this direction is yielding positive results.

Turkmenistan is focused on the accelerated modernization of the fuel and energy complex and the expansion of its infrastructure through the creation of modern production facilities. In this aspect, state’s priority is the processing of natural gas and the production of new types of products.

In accordance with the innovation policy of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, further expansion of the industry’s production capacity is closely related to ensuring energy security, the goals of sustainable economic development at the global and regional level.

Oil and gas industry workers celebrate the country’s main holiday – Independence Day – with great labor successes, with a sense of great pride in their beloved Motherland and the determination to achieve new labor victories in the name of further progress of independent neutral Turkmenistan. ///Originally published by “Turkmenistan: Golden Age”, 22 September 2023 (Link: https://www.turkmenistan.gov.tm/ru/post/75797/neftegazovyj-kompleks-turkmenistana-prioritety-razvitiya#post )

#Turkmenistan, #oil, #gas, #development, #priorities, #BatyrAmanov,