Korean Embassy to Turkmenistan donates special equipment to the National Taekwondo Center

On 22 September 2023, the ceremony of donating special Taekwondo devices to the National Taekwondo Center (WTF) of Turkmenistan from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan took place at the indoor athletics arena of the Olympic Town in Ashgabat.

The donated special devices for Taekwondo include chest protectors for hands and feet for taekwondo, rocket paws, gloves, sports caps and black belts, etc.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korean Sports Promotion Foundation, the Taekwondo Development Promotion Foundation, taekwondo sneakers were also handed over in May this year.

At the ceremony, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Ji Kyu-taek said that more than 500 people are currently training Taekwondo in Turkmenistan.

The Ambassador also promised that he would continue to make efforts to promote Taekwondo in Turkmenistan.

In turn, the Director of the National Taekwondo Center (WTF) Byashim Roziev expressed gratitude to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for the interest and support.

Korean Taekwondo coach Lee Jesu from Kukkiwon (World Taekwondo Headquarters), who coached Turkmen athletes during the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in 2017, returned to Turkmenistan in May this year and trains the Turkmen national team.

Also, it should be recalled that in 2010 Turkmenistan hosted the 1st Taekwondo Competition for the Ambassador’s Cup of the Republic of Korea and to date this tournament is held annually.

This year, more than 200 athletes also participated in Taekwondo competitions for the Ambassador’s Cup (15-16 July). ///nCa, 22 September 2023 (Photo credit – Embassy of Korea to Turkmenistan)

