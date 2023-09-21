UNODC strengthens the capacities of port control units in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on cargo pre-arrival data exchange

On 5-7 September 2023, the UNODC conducted a Joint onsite practical training on cargo pre-arrival data exchange at the Alat Customs post of Uzbekistan for nine Customs officers from among the members of Port Control Units (PCUs) deployed at the Customs posts Alat and Farap, Turkmenistan, as well as National Focal Points (NFPs) from Customs services of both countries and the National Information-Analytical Center on Drug Control of Uzbekistan.

At the training led by WCO experts the participants discussed the existing treaty frameworks between the two countries, elaborated upon mechanisms of cargo pre-arrival data exchange between the two PCUs on high-risk cargo. WCO trainers provided major highlights of the progress of the Passenger and Cargo Border Team’s (PCBT/CCP) implementation in the region, followed by presentation on history and recent accomplishments made by countries under the PCBT/CCP Inter-Regional Network of Customs Authorities and Port Control Units (IREN). They delivered to participants and discussed the ways and methods of further enhancing the PCUs’ practical skills and knowledge on risk analysis, profiling and inspecting high-risk consignments, improving the expertise in cooperative work and information sharing in a real time within the framework of the IREN, as well as WCO practices related to the facilitation of the legitimate trade flows.

The participants from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan delivered their presentations on the existing cooperation framework, mechanisms, and practices on cargo pre-arrival data exchange from their perspectives. The progress in implementing the mutual Protocol on the exchange of cargo pre-arrival data signed between the Customs services of two countries in October 2021 was capitalized upon. These were followed by summing up and outlining the further technical assistance by the Passenger and Cargo Border Team needed to successfully accomplish the pilot component on establishing the cargo pre-arrival data exchange mechanism between the two Customs posts.

The PCBT/CCP Regional Segment for Central Asia is funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), and the Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) Program, and the Government of France.

More about Global CCP at: https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/ccp/index.html

///UNODC Central Asia, 21 Sep 2023

