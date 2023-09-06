News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Improving humanitarian ties between Central Asian countries is the focus of the September meetings in Dushanbe

Improving humanitarian ties between Central Asian countries is the focus of the September meetings in Dushanbe

By

The Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Tajikistan will be accompanied by a number of events aimed at enhancing humanitarian ties and people-to-people understanding in the region.

Volunteer Forum

The Forum of Central Asian Volunteers will be held on 14 September in Dushanbe.

According to the Tajik news agency “Khovar”, active volunteers, volunteer organizations, political scientists and other stakeholders  from Central Asian countries will take part in its work.

The main purpose of the forum is to unite volunteers, volunteer organizations, political scientists to study innovative approaches to the implementation and development of volunteer activities.

Detailed information will be provided on the activities and achievements of volunteer movements in the countries of the region.

The participants will discuss important and topical issues related to taking the necessary measures to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by joining the efforts of the Central Asian states in the process of developing and implementing joint volunteer projects and initiatives.

Forum of University Rectors

On 14 September, the Second Forum of rectors of institutions of higher professional education of Central Asian countries will be held at the Tajik National University.

The forum will be attended by the ministers of education of the Central Asian states, as well as rectors of institutions of higher professional education of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, and will express their opinions for further development of cooperation in the field of science and education.

The Forum will expand the cooperation of these states in the field of education and science and increase the exchange of teachers and students.

Scientific Forum

On 13-14 September, the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan will host a forum of scientists from Central Asian countries.

The event will bring together heads and specialists of the academies of sciences of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Conference of heads of state bodies engaged with youth affairs

On 14 September, Dushanbe will host a conference of heads of authorized bodies engaged with youth and youth policy in Central Asia.

The conference is aimed at forging cooperation on addressing youth problems at the regional level. The Forum is expected to develop mechanisms for international exchange on an ongoing basis.

Young people make up a significant part of the region’s population. In this regard, the Central Asian States face the task of implementing an effective youth policy. ///nCa, 6 September  2023 (based on the materials of Tajikistan National Information Agency “Khovar”)

 

 

#Central_Asia, #Turkmenistan, #Tajikistan, #Uzbekistan, #Kazakhstan, #Kyrgyzstan, #Consultative_Meeting_of_the_heads_of_state_of_Central_Asia

Related posts:

  1. Central Asian Leaders to adopt a package of documents in Dushanbe
  2. Women Leaders of Central Asia to Focus on Achieving Gender Equality in the Context of Climate Change at the Dushanbe meeting
  3. Foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries discuss preparations for the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of state
  4. Tajikistan starts preparing for the September summits of the heads of Central Asian states and IFAS
  5. Central Asian countries to create a single higher education area
  6. Central Asian Ministries of Health unite forces at high-level meeting in Dushanbe
  7. Xi Jinping: China is willing to share market, industrial systems and technologies with Central Asian countries
  8. Central Asian Countries endorsed the regional Roadmap for Health and Well-being
  9. The Summit of the Heads of Central Asian States will be held in Tajikistan in September
  10. President of Turkmenistan to participate in Central Asian Consultative summit
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan