Improving humanitarian ties between Central Asian countries is the focus of the September meetings in Dushanbe

The Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Tajikistan will be accompanied by a number of events aimed at enhancing humanitarian ties and people-to-people understanding in the region.

Volunteer Forum

The Forum of Central Asian Volunteers will be held on 14 September in Dushanbe.

According to the Tajik news agency “Khovar”, active volunteers, volunteer organizations, political scientists and other stakeholders from Central Asian countries will take part in its work.

The main purpose of the forum is to unite volunteers, volunteer organizations, political scientists to study innovative approaches to the implementation and development of volunteer activities.

Detailed information will be provided on the activities and achievements of volunteer movements in the countries of the region.

The participants will discuss important and topical issues related to taking the necessary measures to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by joining the efforts of the Central Asian states in the process of developing and implementing joint volunteer projects and initiatives.

Forum of University Rectors

On 14 September, the Second Forum of rectors of institutions of higher professional education of Central Asian countries will be held at the Tajik National University.

The forum will be attended by the ministers of education of the Central Asian states, as well as rectors of institutions of higher professional education of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, and will express their opinions for further development of cooperation in the field of science and education.

The Forum will expand the cooperation of these states in the field of education and science and increase the exchange of teachers and students.

Scientific Forum

On 13-14 September, the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan will host a forum of scientists from Central Asian countries.

The event will bring together heads and specialists of the academies of sciences of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Conference of heads of state bodies engaged with youth affairs

On 14 September, Dushanbe will host a conference of heads of authorized bodies engaged with youth and youth policy in Central Asia.

The conference is aimed at forging cooperation on addressing youth problems at the regional level. The Forum is expected to develop mechanisms for international exchange on an ongoing basis.

Young people make up a significant part of the region’s population. In this regard, the Central Asian States face the task of implementing an effective youth policy. ///nCa, 6 September 2023 (based on the materials of Tajikistan National Information Agency “Khovar”)

