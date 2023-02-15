UNDP supports in development of the national report of Turkmenistan for the 4th cycle of UPR

Ashgabat, 9-10 February 2023: UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan conducted the two-day workshop – Discussion of the First Draft of the national report of Turkmenistan for 4th cycle of the Universal Periodic Report on Human Rights in UN Building.

The workshop gathered members of the Working Group of the Interdepartmental Commission on the implementation of international obligations of Turkmenistan in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law (Interdepartmental Commission). Mr. Thomas Baranovas was invited to the workshop as an international expert.

Turkmenistan participates in dialogues on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), in the process of which it receives recommendations for improving the national human rights system. Turkmenistan submitted its third cycle UPR Report in 2018 and accepted 172 Recommendation out of 193.

“The Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is a unique process which involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. The ultimate aim of this mechanism is to improve the human rights situation and address human rights violations wherever they occur. ”– said Tomica Paovic, Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP in Turkmenistan.

It is important to highlight that Mr. Baranovas had a separate meeting with the representatives of civil society organizations (CSOs) in Turkmenistan to discuss with them the First Draft of the national report on UPR and get recommendations on it.

As a result of the workshop discussions with the Working Group of Interdepartmental Commission and representatives of the CSOs the recommendation to the Draft of national report of Turkmenistan for the 4th cycle of the UPR of Turkmenistan will be provided to the Interdepartmental Commission for further review.

UNDP has been a long-term partner of the Government of Turkmenistan in the preparation of national reports to the UN human rights treaty bodies. The Draft of the national report of Turkmenistan on UPR will contribute to the efforts of the country to comply with its international human rights obligations, as well as accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the country.

The NHRAP 2021-2025 adopted by the Government in April 2021 aims at strengthening the national system of provision and protection of human rights and liberties in Turkmenistan, implementation of the international obligations of the country in the given area, and the expansion of cooperation with the international organizations in the humanitarian sphere.

UNDP Turkmenistan provides support to the implementation of the NHRAP 2021-2025 in the framework of the project “Assistance in the realization National Action Plan of Turkmenistan in the Area of Human Rights for 2021-2025” jointly implemented with the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan. The project focuses on strengthening the national system of protection, promotion, and realization of human rights in Turkmenistan by harmonizing laws and practices in accordance with the country’s international human rights obligations.///UNDP Turkmenistan, 14 February 2023